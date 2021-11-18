“If Steph wins the title this year, to me, that puts a huge gap historically between Steph and KD” - Nick Wright weighs in on the Stephen Curry-Kevin Durant debate

Nick Wright has weighed in on Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant's credentials in the NBA's all-time list. The noted sports television personality has said that Curry will leapfrog Durant if the former helps the Golden State Warriors to the NBA championship this season.

Stephen Curry has been in sensational form this season, emerging as an early contender for the MVP award. He has helped Golden State Warriors sit comfortably atop the Western Conference standings. Meanwhile, the other early contender for the award is Kevin Durant, who has also fared well for the Brooklyn Nets.

However, Durant produced only 19 points, while Curry amassed 37 as the Warriors returned to winning ways with an emphatic 117-99 win over the Nets. Here's what Nick Wright said about Curry and Durant in an appearance on FS1's First Things First:

"Right now this moment, I think if they both stopped playing KD barely edges out Steph. ... But if Steph wins the title this year, to me, that puts a huge gap historically between Steph and KD."

First Things First @FTFonFS1



"Right now this moment, I think if they both stopped playing KD barely edges out Steph. ... But if Steph wins the title this year, to me, that puts a huge gap historically between Steph and KD." — KD or Steph — who is going to be the better all-time player?"Right now this moment, I think if they both stopped playing KD barely edges out Steph. ... But if Steph wins the title this year, to me, that puts a huge gap historically between Steph and KD." — @getnickwright KD or Steph — who is going to be the better all-time player?"Right now this moment, I think if they both stopped playing KD barely edges out Steph. ... But if Steph wins the title this year, to me, that puts a huge gap historically between Steph and KD." — @getnickwright https://t.co/G8P4Gbt1VW

Stephen Curry has come out all guns blazing this season. He has averaged a remarkable 28.7 points, 6.6 assists, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 steals while shooting a mind-numbing 40% from the perimeter on 13.4 attempts.

Curry has been just as lethal off the ball as he has been on it, using his elite movement to create space for both himself and his teammates. Curry's leadership and form has helped the Warriors click on all cylinders.

There was no better example of that than the Warriors' recent blowout victory against Kevin Durant's Brooklyn Nets. The Warriors blew the title favorites off the court, with Curry starring with a monstrous performance, while Durant endured an uncharacteristically quiet outing.

Kevin Durant hasn't enjoyed as much individual or team success as Stephen Curry has this season. So if the Warriors go all the way this season, the gap between Curry and Durant in the all-time list is only going to increase.

The Warriors have the best chance of winning the championship this season. That's considering their current form and the fact that their second-best player, Klay Thompson, is yet to return from a long injury layoff. If Klay returns at least half as good as he used to be, the Warriors are a lock to reach the Conference Finals, if not the NBA Finals.

Can Stephen Curry win his fourth ring with the Golden State Warriors this season?

Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets

Stephen Curry has had a storied first-ballot Hall-of-Fame-worthy resume and multiple titles. He is inarguably the greatest shooter to ever play the game. However, Curry has a unique opportunity to establish himself as the greatest point guard. That could happen if he wins his fourth championship this season, as no one expected the Warriors to fare this well thus far.

Magic Johnson has two more titles than Stephen Curry at the moment. If Curry wins the title and his third MVP award this season, which looks plausible at the moment, there could be an argument made for the Warriors superstar as one of the greatest of all time.

The Golden State Warriors seem to be well above the competition at the moment, but that could change as the season progresses. However, if they remain healthy and keep up the effort and intensity, there could be no stopping this Warriors team.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Don't be surprised if you see Curry holding the Larry O'Brien trophy at the end of the season.

Edited by Bhargav