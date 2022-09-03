"If there was a team I did wanna play for, that wasn't the Warriors, that would be it" - Steph Curry reveals only team he would want to play for besides Golden State Warriors

It's difficult to imagine Steph Curry playing for any other NBA team besides the Golden State Warriors. However, Curry has said that he might be willing to play for a different team if given the chance. So which NBA team does the four-time champion want to maybe play for?

Curry was back home in Charlotte, North Carolina on Thursday to receive the key to the city, per The Charlotte Observer. During his acceptance speech, the two-time MVP teased the crowd about the possibility of playing for the Charlotte Hornets.

"I always said I wanted to finish my career at Golden State because of how much it means to me," Curry said. "The experiences and the teammates and the journey that we've been on. People always say, 'Do you wanna play one year for the Hornets and come back?'"

The crowd in attendance at Charlotte's government center rightfully cheered, but Curry made one thing clear. He's not making any promises about playing for the Hornets. However, if he can play for another team besides the Warriors, it would be the team in Charlotte.

"No, no, I'm not breaking any news," Curry said. "I'm not making any promises. All I would say is if there was a team I did wanna play for that wasn't the Warriors, that would be it."

Steph Curry was born in Akron, Ohio but grew up in Charlotte where his father, Dell, played most of his career. Curry played high school basketball at Charlotte Christian School. He then put Davidson College on the map from 2006 to 2009.

"I am from Charlotte. Best 21 years of my life spent here," Curry said. "And I carry that with me wherever I go. So to have the key to the city; it means so much to me and my family."

Davidson College honors Steph Curry

Before getting the key to the city of Charlotte, Steph Curry was honored by Davidson College on Wednesday. Curry had his commencement ceremony after earning his Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology in the middle of the Western Conference finals.

Curry was also inducted into the Davidson's Hall of Fame, but the honors didn't stop there. Davidson retired Steph's No. 30 retired across all sports - the first in the school's history. That meant no athlete can ever wear that number again.

"This is an absolutely amazing day and an amazing moment for myself and my family," Curry said. "The best decision I ever made was to come to Davidson College and pursue an education. Join an amazing community and, most importantly, play for an amazing man who has built this program for what it is in coach (Bob) McKillop."

Curry spent three years in Davidson, leading the Wildcats to three straight NCAA tournament appearances. In 2008, they had an amazing run wherein they reached the Elite Eight.

