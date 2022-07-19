"If he was to do that, that would be the equivalent of KD going back to the Warriors" - NBA analyst reflects on media backlash LeBron James could possibly face if he leaves LA Lakers

LeBron James helped the LA Lakers win their seventeenth NBA championship in franchise history. He led the Purple and Gold to a triumphant win in the bubble by beating the Miami Heat 4-2 in the NBA Finals.

The team had been deprived of a spot in the playoffs for six seasons before 2020.

Since that triumph, the LA Lakers haven't performed all that well in the postseason. They were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Phoenix Suns during the 2020-21 season. To add to their disappointment, they even failed to qualify for the playoffs last season.

Amid these rollercoaster years, LeBron James has reached the final year of his contract with the Lakers. He has clearly stated that he wants to win a few more championships before retiring. Many believe that this will be one of the reasons why he decides to leave LA. However, Jalen Rose is confident that the "Kid of Akron" will not make any such decision.

"So let me get this right. You deliver a championship to Laker nation. You still averaging late 20s, one of the elite players in the game. You also have AD on the roster, a top 10 player. Y'all just brought in Darvin Ham, one of the elite young coaches in the game, and you gonna bounce?" Rose said on The Jalen & Jacoby Show.

Undoubtedly, LeBron James is one of the best players in the NBA. His performance in Year 19 was special, and he is certainly planning on repeating the same next season. The Russell Westbrook situation is still lingering around the team. However, there are some positives that the franchise can look at. First is the hiring of a young coach in Darvin Ham.

Secondly, with a player like Anthony Davis, the Lakers can still compete for a championship. The team's problem last season was their lack of youngsters. To solve this, they recruited the likes of Juan Toscano-Anderson, Loonie Walker IV and Thomas Bryant. Further explaining why LeBron would stay with the Lakers, Rose said:

"Like this is where the social media era is gonna work against a great player like this. If he was to do that, that would be the equivalent of KD going back to the Warriors. We would talk about their greatness and appreciate it, but you won't ignore those chapters in the All-Time great books, and so I don't believe he leaves the Lakers."

LeBron James has delivered a championship for every team he has played for in the league. Despite being 37 years old, he has a lot of basketball left in him. Certainly with him on the team, the Lakers will never be ruled out of contention. The organization would definitely want him to stay. However, it all comes down to James and what plans he has for the future.

Jalen Rose believes LeBron James would only leave the Lakers to play with his son

LeBron James is a family man outside the court. He has a beautiful wife and three children. The eldest among them is his son Bronny James. The 17-year-old is a sensational player who is expected to make his way into the league soon. LeBron has been very vocal about how much he would love to pair up with his son.

It would certainly be a great moment for him. However, it would be very tough to make that happen as it has a lot of implications. A lot depends on which team Bronny gets drafted into. Considering LeBron's stature, every team would want to have him on the roster. But things could be very different in basketball one or two years down the line.

Jalen Rose believes LeBron James would only play for a team other than the Lakers if Bronny was in the league. He said:

"Now, obviously, if he has a chance to play with his son, then all bets are off, but then under other circumstances, just leaving because we're not good enough to win it all and he's on the team, he's not gonna be able to do it."

Whether or not LeBron James gets to play with his son is still doubtful. But that will certainly play a big role in his decision to stay with or leave the Lakers.

