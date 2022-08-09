“If there’s one person I’m not gonna worry about in the offseason, it’s going to be Giannis” - Former NBA champion picks Bucks as the best team in the East, praises Giannis Antetokounmpo’s gradual improvement 

Former NBA player-turned-analyst Matt Barnes is big on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks next season. The 2021 NBA champions couldn't defend their title, losing in the second round to the Boston Celtics.

Khris Middleton's absence proved costly for Milwaukee. However, they still made it a seven-game contest, thanks to Antetokounmpo's phenomenal performances. Barnes believes if the Bucks' stars stay healthy, they are the best team in the Eastern Conference.

He also praised Antetokounmpo's conditioning and the improvements he has made to his game over the last few offseasons. Here's what Barnes said on ESPN's NBA Today:

"Health of this team is important. ... Joe Ingles, for me, is the big pickup, but he's coming off an ACL, and we're gonna have to see how that works. But very intuitive, a really high IQ guy that can obviously stretch the floor and make plays for other guys. I definitely feel like as a team, a healthy team, they definitely have the best team in the East."

The Bucks had a shortened offseason after their title win in July 2021. Their big three, in particular, needed more rest. Giannis Antetokounmpo was coming off a knee injury. Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday went straight to Tokyo to play for Team USA in the Olympics in the offseason.

Antetokounmpo still managed to start the season on a strong note, while his co-stars dealt with injuries. He took a heavy load in Middleton's absence during the playoffs, but Barnes isn't worried about his offseason conditioning. Here's what he said:

"If there's one person I'm not gonna worry about in the offseason, it's going to be Giannis. ... He's continued to improve leaps and bounds every year. There was always a knock on him, 'he couldn't do this, he couldn't do that.' He's continued to prove everyone through his hard work alone."

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks will come back hungrier and healthier

Giannis Antetokounmpo's competitive fire is among the elite players in the NBA. The two-time MVP gives his 100% night in and night out. He has given "young LeBron James" vibes at this stage of his career because he is a perennial MVP candidate that single-handedly wins games.

The former DPOY winner has produced the goods on his off nights, which is a sign of greatness. Antetokounmpo will be keen to lead his team to a championship win again after failing to win back-to-back titles last season.

As mentioned above, injuries played a part in the Bucks' inability to repeat their success. However, this time they're healthier. The Bucks are still considered legitimate contenders, with most of their core players on their roster.

They led the eventual Eastern Conference winners, the Celtics, 3-2 in the second round without Middleton, before losing in seven games. At 27, Giannis Antetokounmpo is entering the prime of his career. He will be a force to be reckoned with, especially after missing the opportunity to win consecutive championships.

These factors make the Bucks a legitimate favorite to advance to the NBA Finals and potentially win it all.

