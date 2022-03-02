“If they’re throwing batteries or whatever at Santa Claus, what are they gonna do to Ben Simmons?” - Jason McIntyre believes Ben Simmons is ‘ducking’ the matchup vs the Philadelphia 76ers

The latest addition to the Brooklyn Nets lineup, Ben Simmons is now seen on the bench cheering for the team alongside Kevin Durant and co. He hasn't made his debut yet, but it's still his first public appearance since the 2021 NBA playoffs.

The debate around mental illness is always controversial as many people refuse to acknowledge the concept. Hence, Ben Simmons' return is dicey and although he admitted that he might lace up against his former team on the road, many analysts aren't so sure about that.

The Brooklyn Nets visit Philadelphia on March 10th to play the Sixers. Fox Sports analyst Jason McIntyre appeared on Undisputed and suggested that Simmons is not interested in playing at Wells Fargo Center and is intentionally sitting out games until that date. He said:

"Let's be real, he's ducking that March 10th matchup in Philly. He don't want it. And he's probably gonna come back a game or two after that but he does not want his first game back to be in Philadelphia where they're gonna treat him...poorly. If they're throwing batteries at Santa Claus, what are they gonna do with Ben Simmons? They were not kind to him after that playoff series in Atlanta. It's gonna get ugly."

However, McIntyre did acknowledge that it doesn't matter even if Ben Simmons is intentionally missing a mid-March regular-season game because the Nets are aiming for the championship. He continued:

"I'm surprised you're coming down this hard on Ben Simmons. Neither of you could tell me the last March 1st game that mattered. This is about championships for the Nets. Who cares about the first week in March? It doesn't matter."

Although the Brooklyn Nets are eighth in the East, many analysts still consider them a force to be reckoned with in the playoffs, provided they are entirely healthy. They currently sit in the play-in tournament spots and need to desperately win games down the stretch of this season to avoid these spots. They are three games behind the sixth-seeded Boston Celtics and have the 10th-easiest schedule remaining in the league.

The home-court advantage seems like a little far-fetched for coach Steve Nash and his crew. They might be a force in the playoffs but they need to at least avoid the unpredictable play-in tournament. Hence, Simmons needs to return as soon as possible to ensure the Nets go back to their winning ways.

Head coach Steve Nash reveals the status of Ben Simmons and his potential return

Head coach Steve Nash of the Brooklyn Nets

Nets head coach Steve Nash shared a bit of positive news with Brooklyn fans concerning their talisman Kevin Durant and new addition Ben Simmons. As reported by Alex Schiffer of The Athletic, Nash mentioned that Durant might return within the coming week. ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported on the Simmons news suggesting the Australian point guard is planning to "ramp it up" this week with intentions to play soon enough.

Steve Nash was asked whether Simmons would play in the March 10th road matchup in Philadelphia, to which he replied:

"I haven’t done the math, I don’t know.”

Regardless of the emotional matchup at Wells Fargo Center, we should exctg to see a fully healthy Nets lineup in the coming weeks.

