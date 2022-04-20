"If you think the Timberwolves are going to go away by you posting this 'Last Dance' video, you're wrong" - Shannon Sharpe asks Grizzlies to walk the talk against Timberwolves

Pro Football Hall of Famer and Fox Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe called out the Memphis Grizzlies for losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1. The seventh-seeded Timberwolves upset Memphis on their own home floor and the NBA community erupted on social media to humiliate the Grizzlies.

Shannon Sharpe spoke about the Game 1 loss on "Skip and Shannon: Undisputed" and challenged Memphis to protect their homecourt in Game 2. He said he doesn't understand why Ja Morant uploaded a video of Michael Jordan from the "Last Dance" documentary. He said:

"I don't get what Ja put this up for. Who talks more sh*t than the Memphis Grizzlies?...Nobody talks more than them. Now they got Minnesota coming there and talk to them, now all of a sudden he wants to put up a meme and talk like "lets see if you talk". That's all you guys do. Somebody finally beat you on your home court, at your game and you got a problem with it."

The Memphis Grizzlies are a bunch of extremely talkative and trash-talking players who constantly insult or disgrace their opponents. Be it Dillon Brooks insulting veteran Andre Iguodala and calling their championship-less Grizzlies a "dynasty" or Ja Morant posting an image of Kevin Durant with a Finals MVP trophy to diss the great Steph Curry.

Desmond Bane once got into it with the legendary LeBron James and Jaren Jackson Jr. once mocked the Warriors' "Strength in Numbers" motto. The Grizzlies have turned into one of the highly disliked teams in the NBA due to their ill-famed nature.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



"If you think the Timberwolves are going to go away by you posting this Last Dance video, you're wrong. They're coming...Don't slip up and let them win another game on your home court." @ShannonSharpe on Ja Morant posting clip of MJ not panicking after losing Game 1:"If you think the Timberwolves are going to go away by you posting this Last Dance video, you're wrong. They're coming...Don't slip up and let them win another game on your home court." .@ShannonSharpe on Ja Morant posting clip of MJ not panicking after losing Game 1:"If you think the Timberwolves are going to go away by you posting this Last Dance video, you're wrong. They're coming...Don't slip up and let them win another game on your home court." https://t.co/sMbUot3x6v

The post in question that Morant uploaded was of Michael Jordan who was unfazed and smoking a cigar after his Game 1 loss. Naturally, if Morant and the Grizzlies lose another game after posting something like that, the slander will be otherworldly. Sharpe continued:

"If you think the Timberwolves are going to go away by you posting this Last Dance video, (you're wrong). They're coming...Don't slip up and let them win this game on your home court and think you're about to win four out of five, (because) that ain't gonna happen."

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM Ja Morant posts the famous Jordan scene from “The Last Dance” on instagram.



“So what, we lost one game. It will be a dog fight tomorrow. But that’s alright, we’ll see if all that trash talking starts when it’s 0-0.” Ja Morant posts the famous Jordan scene from “The Last Dance” on instagram. “So what, we lost one game. It will be a dog fight tomorrow. But that’s alright, we’ll see if all that trash talking starts when it’s 0-0.” https://t.co/5iZVNup1YR

Minnesota Timberwolves are confident that they can defeat the Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies against Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves

Ja Morant and the Grizzlies now have a must-win game on their home court or else they will head to Minneapolis for Game 3 and 4 down 0-2 in the series. Several analysts now believe that the Timberwolves have a shot at winning this first-round series despite being the betting underdogs.

Malik Beasley spoke about their championship credentials on "The Zach Gelb Show" and mentioned that the team is more focused than ever. He said:

"We're ready for war and not scared of anybody. We've been through a lot of adversity, and we're ready to fight for what we deserve."

Beasley also mentioned that nobody views Minnesota as a title-contender and that the media always overlooks their team. He continued:

"People just don't see the Timberwolves as a top-tier team, and we definitely are. We didn't come into the playoffs just to get in the first round - we're going for a championship. Honestly, it takes one game at a time, that's what we're focused on. Not looking at the long run."

95.7 The Game @957thegame



audacy.com/957thegame/spo… Malik Beasley on the upset-minded T-Wolves: "We're ready for war and not scared of anybody." Malik Beasley on the upset-minded T-Wolves: "We're ready for war and not scared of anybody." audacy.com/957thegame/spo…

The Minnesota Timberwolves are certainly a talented bunch. They have a Big 3 of Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell who run the show while the role players complement perfectly. They will try to pull off another upset in Game 2 before hosting the Grizzlies for Games 3 and 4.

LIVE POLL Q. Can the Minnesota Timberwolves defeat the Memphis Grizzlies in the first-round series? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Arnav