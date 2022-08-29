"If that trade did happen, I think he’s out of the league" - Bill Simmons claims LA Lakers' 9x All-Star's career could end if he's traded to Pacers and then bought out

The LA Lakers could reportedly trade Russell Westbrook and draft capital for Indiana Pacers duo Myles Turner and Buddy Hield. Most basketball analysts believe that Westbrook’s stint in Hollywood is already over after the arrival of Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz.

While the Lakers could have a brighter future should the trade happen, the former MVP and nine-time All-Star’s playing career could be in jeopardy. Bill Simmons, on his podcast, saw a possible end to Westbrook’s career and said:

“If that trade did happen, I think he’s out of the league. He’s the rare kind of guy where if you’re a tanking team or a lottery team, why would you bring him in? All he’s gonna do is try to play 40 minutes a game and put up stats and try to make you more competitive.

“If you’re a playoff team … He’s not gonna want to come off the bench, he doesn’t play defense, he’s not really a good shooter.”

Simmons added that even lower-seeded playoff teams would not touch the LA Lakers point guard:

“The best possible scenario for him are these 7,8,9 seeds where he plays 40 minutes a game. None of these teams want him. If that Indiana trade happens and he’s bought out, that might be it for him.”

For the Indiana Pacers to agree to a Westbrook trade, a buyout agreement would have to be in place. They wouldn’t want to pay his massive $47 million salary and they’re also likely rebuilding, giving Rick Carlisle’s young backcourt time to grow and develop. “Russ” would be a detriment to that.

There is also a general feeling that the Pacers are tanking for next year’s draft where French phenom Victor Wembanyama could be available.

First Things First @FTFonFS1 "Russ is in full-blown denial. In 2008, Allen Iverson averaged 26 PPG, all 82, 41 min & an All-Star. In 2010, AI was playing in Turkey. ... If Russell Westbrook continues to be in denial about his impact on winning in 2022, he's going to be on that same path." — @getnickwright "Russ is in full-blown denial. In 2008, Allen Iverson averaged 26 PPG, all 82, 41 min & an All-Star. In 2010, AI was playing in Turkey. ... If Russell Westbrook continues to be in denial about his impact on winning in 2022, he's going to be on that same path." — @getnickwright https://t.co/zyYcs50MwR

If Mr. Triple-Double agrees to a buyout, playoff teams may not be willing to grab him even at a significantly lower cost. Westbrook hasn’t shown any willingness to be a role player and could disrupt the chemistry and rhythm of a team with title aspirations.

Unless he can adapt to the reality that he will be part of a supporting cast, he could have a bleak future in the NBA.

The LA Lakers will give Russell Westbrook every opportunity to play if not traded

The LA Lakers are trying to move past Westbrook, but if he’s not traded, they will give him the starting point guard role. Marc Stein recently reported that new head coach Darvin Ham is still determined to see what the former MVP can bring to the table despite Beverley’s arrival.

Ham supposedly “remains determined to carve out a real role” for the embattled point guard. The LA Lakers’ new shot caller, in a few interviews, has implored “Russ” to play championship-level defense. It’ll be his biggest path to earning minutes alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Lakers Daily @LakersDailyCom Report: Darvin Ham determined to carve out ‘real role’ for Russell Westbrook if no trade materializes lakersdaily.com/report-darvin-… Report: Darvin Ham determined to carve out ‘real role’ for Russell Westbrook if no trade materializes lakersdaily.com/report-darvin-…

If Westbrook, however, refuses to play his role, Darvin Ham will likely have bigger authority to bench the former OKC Thunder star than Frank Vogel ever had.

