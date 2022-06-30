“If he was a transitional, big-time, alpha dog player… I could see it, he’s not that” - Chris "Mad Dog" Russo says New York Knicks are desperate for relevance with their pursuit of Dallas Mavericks guard

The New York Knicks are apparently going all in on signing Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson this offseason. Brunson has cemented himself as one of the league's most underrated players.

Heading into free agency, the talented guard is expected to draw plenty of interest. Although some thought Brunson would re-sign with Dallas, it's now being rumored that he will sign with the Knicks once free agency begins. For a team that has been desperate over the years to get a point guard, Brunson would be a big get.

On ESPN's "First Take," Chris Russo said that while Brunson is a good player, he's not the type of player who can transform the team completely. Brunson has been more of a rotational asset during his four seasons in Dallas, but many believe a bigger role could unlock his game.

"The Knicks are so desperate to be relevant, but you can't kill them. But Jalen Brunson's a nice player, and I know he played great against Utah ... but it's still (Luka) Doncic's team. I mean, he's gonna make them that much better?

"They're gonna move heaven and earth and give $110 million, bring the father in and everything else to go out there and to make Brunson sort of the poster boy of the franchise? ... I mean, do we think Brunson is a guy that is going to bring them to a second-round playoff series? He's not.

"If he was a transitional, big-time, alpha dog player, who you know could be a big piece to a championship, I could see it. He's not that."

New York Knicks rumored to be favorites for guard Jalen Brunson in free agency

As free agency begins this week, fans will be anxious to see where Jalen Brunson signs. If Brunson decides to join the New York Knicks, it would give the organization a key backcourt piece they've been seeking for years.

While Brunson is not the splashiest free agent, he's been one of the league's most consistent players in a limited number of minutes (24.7 per game) over the years.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport The New York Knicks are expected to offer Jalen Brunson a four-year deal in the range of $110 million when free agency opens Thursday, per @ChrisBHaynes The New York Knicks are expected to offer Jalen Brunson a four-year deal in the range of $110 million when free agency opens Thursday, per @ChrisBHaynes https://t.co/SRBfIEmoJT

Brunson had an outstanding year with the Mavs, averaging career bests in points (16.3), rebounds (3.9), assists (4.8) and minutes (31.9) per game. He shot a career-high 50.2%, including 37.3% from 3-point range. He also had career bests in games (79) and starts (61).

