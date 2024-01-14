"If only these two would pair up": Steph Curry-Giannis Antetokounmpo post-game moment fuels fan speculation

The Golden State Warriors visited the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night at the Fiserv Forum as part of their second half of the back-to-back schedule. The two teams feature the faces of the league, champions, and MVPs: Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The game was competitive throughout and showcased playoff intensity as the two former champions in the past three years would, out of respect for each other.

The game, however, did not feature Stephen Curry, as the star player for the Warriors was given a rare day off as per Coach Steve Kerr's decision. Kerr said Curry had been taking too much of the Warriors' load on himself, was "exhausted" and needed a break.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished the game to lead the Bucks with 33 points, nine rebounds, and five assists on 13-of-22 shooting in 37 minutes of playtime.

Following the game, Curry and Antetokounmpo took a moment to catch up and share a hug. NBA fans took to Twitter and shared their reactions to their rendezvous. One of the many said:

"If only these two would pair up"

Fans speculated beyond the ordinary during their reunion, with each fan base expressing a desire to have the other star player join their team or, at the very least, be traded for.

Times when Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo played together

The 2017 NBA All-Star was the first of many that showcased Antetokounmpo and Curry on the floor together. Curry, however, was the recipient of Antetokounmpo's vicious dunks as they played against each other.

It had gotten so bad that Curry had become a viral highlight featuring Antetokounmpo's violent put-back dunks that he decided to pick him in the 2018 All-Star West team.

In the following year, Curry and Antetokounmpo teamed up again in the All-Star team. The superstars put on a highlight show again, but this time as teammates when Antetokounmpo showcased his incredible length with an unreal dunk after receiving a feed from Steph.

2022 All-Star team also saw the two pair up together, where Stephen Curry won the All-Star MVP dropping 50 points with 16 3's made, breaking Anthony Davis' existing record of 48 points.

What would Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo's duo look like?

Since Kevin Durant's departure from the Warriors in 2019, the team has been actively seeking to fill the void he left in the forward position. Periodically, rumors surface about Giannis Antetokounmpo teaming up with Stephen Curry on the Dubs.

Their duo would suit each other well as their games complement each other. The two would create space for the other by drawing attention and double-teams. Antetekounmpo's ability to drive and kick would give Curry all the space he needs to make decisions, be it catch and shoot or attack the open floor.

Similarly, Antetokounmpo would have space to attack and go downhill with Curry's off-ball movement and shooting terror that defenses would open up.