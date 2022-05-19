“If you understand Jimmy Butler and you know his background, then you know how he's built… He's got a chip on his shoulder” - Shannon Sharpe on Jimmy Butler’s comments on ‘who’s going to quit first’

Jimmy Butler made a comment that might have rubbed some people off the wrong way, but sports analyst Shannon Sharpe does not have a problem with it.

The veteran forward talked about how he will keep running into people and see who quits first. His physicality played a significant role in the Miami Heat's Game 1 win against the Boston Celtics. He was sent to the free-throw line a game-high 18 times and knocked down 17.

On Undisputed: Skip and Shannon, the topic was raised, and Shannon was asked if he had a problem with what Butler said, and the former American football player said:

"I don't have a problem with it whatsoever. If you understand Jimmy Butler and you know his background, you know how he's built. I really did feel that my upbringing built me for certain situations. It's the same with Jimmy Butler. If you know his story, you know the physicality and the toughness in which he's talking about."

He added:

"This is what I want. It's my will against your will. I want to get to a spot and get this bucket. You're trying to prevent me from getting to the spot. Okay, I might need to run into you. You going to lay down or are you going to jump right back up? Because if you knock me down Imma get right back up and I'm coming back again.' SO, that's how he's looking at it."

He further noted:

"I don't believe the Celtics quit last night. I just believe they were 'out-physicaled,' they got beat by a better team last night. They played hard, the Heat played harder. They played some good basketball, the Heat played better. And last night, Jimmy Butler was the best player on the court on both ends of the court. So, when you look at that, I don't have a problem with what Jimmy is saying. He's got a chip on his shoulder."

Physicality won the Celtics their first two series against the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks. Many will see this as the right approach if the Heat is to secure their spot in the 2022 NBA Finals.

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat have won both series after going 2-0 up

Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game One

Miami will host Boston later tonight for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals. So far this postseason, Miami has won the series after going 2-0 up and is yet to play a Game 7.

The Heat has also been perfect at home, currently enjoying a 7-0 run at FTX Arena. With that in mind, there is a great chance they will take Game 2 tonight.

However, Boston has shown their grit throughout the playoffs, pulling off unexpected victories. One could argue that fatigue might have played a role in their Game 1 performance, given their gruesome seven-game series against the Bucks. But at this stage of the competition, excuses are not

The Celtics also have the best record away from home in the postseason, winning two games at Barclays Center and two at Fiserv Forum.

While the Heat will be looking to put the Celtics away as quickly as possible, it will not be an easy task, especially with the impending return of Marcus Smart and Al Horford, two of their starters who have been sensational this postseason.

