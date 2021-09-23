"If they're not all vaccinated, that's gonna be an issue" - Jalen Rose on how New York state laws could impact the Brooklyn Nets this upcoming season

The Brooklyn Nets are among the favorites to win the NBA title in the 2021-22 season. However, among injury prone stars and other issues plaguing the team, new legislation poses an obstacle to the players.

Recent law changes in the state of New York, beginning on September 13th, state that anyone over the age of 12 will not be allowed to enter covered facilities within the city, which includes arenas and indoor gym settings, without proof of at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

With the Brooklyn Nets players required to show proof of vaccination prior to the start of the NBA season to play home games, Jalen Rose had this to say on Jalen and Jacoby:

"A healthy Nets team that didn't play over 20 games total with their Big Three are gonna be dynamic this year. But like I've told you (Jacoby) on this show, my worry for the Nets is that they play in New York. And that worry also goes with the fact that there might be a couple of people on their team, that are extremely notable, that are still unvaccinated. And you saw the rules, Jacoby. Of New York City. Adam Silver doesn't have to say anything. I'm gonna let the states legislate this. "

"I'm not about to get into no issues with elite players or any of my guys around the league. And that's the thing I'm looking for when you show those Nets betting odds. James Harden will show up to camp in shape. Kevin Durant is an unstoppable scorer. Kyrie Irving, the best handles in the game. The best left hand in the league, it should have its own league pass channel. But if they're not all vaccinated, that's gonna be an issue," he added.

How much does players missing training camp days affect the Brooklyn Nets?

Brooklyn Nets need their star trio to be healthy through the season

The recent NBA mandate regarding COVID-19 vaccination entails that NBA players need not get vaccinated, however, they will have to provide negative COVID-19 test results prior to the game.

The NBA and NBPA continue to negotiate aspects of COVID-related protocols and procedures for the upcoming 2021-22 campaign. NBA players will not be mandated to get vaccinated against COVID-19, league sources tell @wojespn and @Baxter The NBA and NBPA continue to negotiate aspects of COVID-related protocols and procedures for the upcoming 2021-22 campaign. es.pn/3hzQBOf NBA players will not be mandated to get vaccinated against COVID-19, league sources tell @wojespn and @Baxter.



With training camp set to begin on September 28th, players in the Brooklyn Nets will have very little time to get vaccinated and be game ready.

While the current mandate won't allow them to make use of facilities to practice ahead of training camp in New York, training camp takes the Brooklyn Nets to Southern California ahead of their preseason game against the LA Lakers on October 4th.

For the Brooklyn Nets to be competitive and present themselves as contenders, they will need to be at full strength. If notable stars in their lineup miss days in training camp or worse yet, in the regular-season, there will be serious consequences regarding the chemistry between teammates.

With chemistry defining the success of any squad heading into the regular-season, training camp is a necessary part of this building process. With their first home game scheduled for October 24th, Nets players have just over a month to recuperate from the effects of the vaccine.

With hopes that the Brooklyn Nets star trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden can stay healthy heading into the season, the timeline for training camp with unvaccinated players is definitely a concern for management.

