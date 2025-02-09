"If you want to take a vacation, don’t do it with us" - Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont gets brutally honest on Luka Doncic's shocking trade 

Dallas Mavericks governor, Patrick Dumont, spoke for the first time even on shockingly trading Luka Doncic on Sunday. Dumont didn't hold back on the reasons behind the ownership's decision to let GM Nico Harrison proceed with the move that saw the Mavericks land Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick in exchange.

The trade sent shockwaves through the NBA while leaving the Mavericks fans in anger and despair. On Saturday, in Davis' debut and the team's first home game since trading Doncic, the ownership and front office faced the fans' wrath with massive protests outside the American Airlines Center.

A week since the aftermath of his trade, Dumont, the son-in-law of the Mavericks' majority owner, Miriam Adelson, got brutally honest about the trade in an interview with The Dallas Morning News. Before getting to the crux, Dumont said it was a tough decision and thanked Doncic for his contribution to the franchise. The Mavericks governor added he sympathizes with the fans amid their rage over this deal.

Patrick Dumont then revealed his reasons for making this bold decision, citing factors like "culture, character and focus," mentioning greats like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and others.

"If you look at the greats in the league, the people you and I grew up with — [Michael] Jordan, [Larry] Bird, Kobe [Bryant], Shaq [O’Neal] — they worked really hard, every day, with a singular focus to win," the Mavericks governor said.

"And if you don’t have that, it doesn’t work. And if you don’t have that, you shouldn’t be part of the Dallas Mavericks.

"That’s who we want. I’m unwavering on this. The entire organization knows this. This is how I operate outside of basketball. This is the only way to be competitive and win. If you want to take a vacation, don’t do it with us."

Several reports out of Dallas suggested that the Mavericks weren't happy with Luka Doncic's conditioning and had concerns about his durability. They believed he wasn't the right fit to lead the team long-term with his $345 million supermax extension looming.

Mavericks governor quashes narrative that Luka Doncic's $345M extension was reason behind trade

Luka Doncic's shocking trade had all kinds of narratives and conspiracies emerge out of thin air as nobody saw the trade coming, including the players involved. Only team ownership and GMs knew about the trade works until it was announced on Feb. 1. One of the common notions was based on Doncic's $345 million supermax extension.

Many thought the Mavericks made a cost-cutting decision because of the new CBA, which handicaps teams from making moves and increases tax costs as the salary bill grows. However, Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont rebuffed those claims.

"This is not a resource consideration," Dumont said. "For people who understand the NBA, and I know you do, the salary cap is basically the cap. So this is just a risk-allocation decision, right? No problem signing someone to the supermax."

Dumond and the Adelson family firmly believe their decision will improve the Mavericks roster. It was made from the perspective of winning championships, and they think the current iteration of the roster with Anthony Davis instead of Luka Doncic was the way to move forward.

