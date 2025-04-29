“If he wants to win” - LeBron James’ ex-teammate advises Giannis Antetokounmpo to team up with Luka Doncic and Lakers

With the Milwaukee Bucks on the brink of another first-round exit, Giannis Antetokounmpo's future has been a hot topic of conversation. If the superstar forward were to request a change of scenery, one former player tossed out the idea of joining one of the league's newest star duos.

Giannis has made it clear that he wants to compete for championships, and the Bucks have struggled to do so since winning it all in 2021. Now with limited assets to improve the roster, speculation has arose if the former MVP will want to depart from Milwaukee.

On Tuesday's episode of Get Up, former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer gave his thoughts on Giannis Antetokounmpo. In the event he doesn't want to return to the Bucks, Boozer tossed out teaming up with Luka Doncic on the LA Lakers as a possible option.

"If I'm Giannis and I don't want to go back to Milwaukee, maybe play with Luka," Boozer said. "Maybe go to LA."

"If he wants to win."

Boozer has numerous ties to the Lakers, as he spent the final year of his NBA career there in 2015. He is also close with LeBron James dating back to their brief time together as teammates on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

With their season still ongoing, the Bucks or Giannis have not spoken about a possible end to their partnership.

Giannis Antetokounmpo cited as "prime target" for Eastern Conference team

As one of the top stars in the league, Giannis Antetokounmpo is a play whose situation is always being monitored by rival teams. Just as the postseason was getting underway, reports emerged of him being a top target for a fellow Eastern Conference team.

After making a flurry of trades this season, the Brooklyn Nets have set themselves up nicely for a speedy rebuild. Along with having a lottery pick in a loaded draft class, they'll also have the most cap space to operate with this offseason.

Ahead of what could be a busy summer for them, reports emerged of players who could be on the Nets' radar. According to insider Brian Lewis, Giannis Antetokounmpo is a player Brooklyn strongly covets.

Following the departure of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the Nets are without a franchise star at the moment. Their roster has so promising young talent, but no premiere player to lead the charge.

Seeing that they aren't in a position to contend right now, Brooklyn might not be at the top of Giannis' wishlist. However, that could quickly change given their vast pool of assets and financial flexibility.

