“If we’re going to be great, me and you have got to hold each other accountable” - Stephen Curry on Jordan Poole after Golden State Warriors’ win against LA Lakers

Stephen Curry has hailed his teammate Jordan Poole after leading the Golden State Warriors to an opening-night victory over the LA Lakers. Curry recorded his eighth career triple-double, but had some help from his backcourt mate Jordan Poole.

Curry had 21 points, ten rebounds and ten assists in the Warriors' 121-114 win over an LA Lakers team featuring LeBron James and Anthony Davis at the Staples Center. Meanwhile, Poole was crucial for the Warriors, too, as he added 20 points, two rebounds and three assists. The third-year guard exploded in the second half to help Golden State beat the Lakers.

After the game, Curry had some great things to say about Poole. However, the one that stuck was his advise for his teammate. He wants Poole to be accountable for his mistakes during a game like he does himself.

“If we’re going to be great, me and you have got to hold each other accountable,” Curry said. “I’m too damn old to be making that mistake, and you’ve got to learn how to not make the mistake.”

Jordan Poole poised for a breakout season with the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors drafted Jordan Poole with the 28th overall selection in 2019. In his third season in the league, Poole is one of the breakout candidates to have a career year. The 22-year-old is expected to start the season as the Warriors' shooting guard, as Klay Thompson is still recovering from injury.

Thompson has been out for two years due to a couple of major injuries. There is no definite timetable for his return, but he is likely to return by December or January. The Golden State Warriors are not going to rush Thompson, so he'll likely be on minutes restriction once he returns to action after a long hiatus.

Even if Thompson returns, Poole would have solidified his place in the Warriors' rotation. In that case, head coach Steve Kerr would have a problem, a good one, on his hands. Poole is expected to improve from his 2020-21 numbers of 12.0 points, 1.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 35.1% shooting from beyond the arc.

