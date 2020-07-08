“If we’re going there, we might as well win a championship!” says buoyant Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum says that the NBA championship is foremost on the Boston Celtics' mind as they prepare for the restart

Jayson Tatum spoke about the NBA's resumption, the Boston Celtics' mentality, Black Lives Matter and his contract among other things at Media Availability

Speaking at media availability for the Boston Celtics before they set off for the bubble in Disney World Orlando, Jayson Tatum made the point that the Celtics would only be focused on winning over everything else.

“If we’re gonna go down there, we might as well go to win a championship. Everyone’s in the same boat. The team that can maintain focus is going to be the most successful team. We’re going down there to try to win.”

Jayson Tatum said he enjoyed being back on the grind with his Boston Celtics teammates. He also reveled about being in good shooting touch in the open shooting drills - where it was rumoured that he made 90% of his shots taken.

Marcus Smart on Jayson Tatum: “I think that he’s on the right track to becoming if not the best player, one of the best players to ever [play] this game.” — Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 7, 2020

Jayson Tatum: “Just to be able to see the guys back in the gym and knowing that we’ll be able to go out there and compete with each other again, that makes it worth it. I missed those guys and it’s a good group to be around.” — Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 7, 2020

Jayson Tatum had been averaging career highs in points and rebounds by the time that he was declared an All Star in late January. Following the announcement, he said that a weight had been lifted off his shoulders, and that was reflected in his play. Tatum was elected Eastern Conference Player of the Month for February after averaging 30.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Jayson Tatum says he’ll be FaceTiming with his son Deuce every day in Orlando: “It’s not going to be easy. I’ve never been away from him for more than two and a half weeks.” — Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 7, 2020

Black Live Matter for Boston Celtics and Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum said that part of the Boston Celtics' motivation to go all out at Orlando was the fact that they could use the platform as a means to convey their thoughts on social justice - mainly racial discrimination that has been prevalent in the USA in systemic as well as generic forms.

"“If we continue the Black Lives Matter movement and the fight against racism, obviously a lot of people will be watching, and I think we can make a stand, continue to raise awareness and not let the conversation die down. I think it’s going to be a part of history.”

Continuing in the same vein, Jayson Tatum added:

“Every black man has a story dealing with race or social injustice or dealing with the police and there’s so much that we can do to change and hopefully this discussion doesn’t end any time soon. It’s something we shouldn’t forget about in six months.”

The Celtics are slated to be one of the top teams in the league, and will be a handful for the likes of the Milwaukee Bucks. Many critics believe that the Boston Celtics will be the toughest challengers to the #1 seeded Bucks, and that Jayson Tatum will have much to say about the faceoff between the two teams.

