“If we’re not talking about him as a likely candidate for league MVP honors, it is disrespectful” - Stephen A. Smith believes Chicago Bulls star is the most underappreciated All-Star

Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan is having an incredible season that has earned him a nod to the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. The last time he made the All-Star team was in 2017-18, showing how impactful he is for the Bulls.

On ESPN's "First Take," TV personality Stephen A. Smith was asked to name the most underappreciated All-Star, and he wasted no time in mentioning the Bulls' marquee player.

"Honestly speaking I'm going to say DeMar DeRozan," Smith said. "Ladies and gentlemen, DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls is a leading candidate for the league MVP honors. If he talked more, if he was a bit more loquacious, fun-loving and all of this other stuff that people wanna throw into the mix, we'll be talking about him more.

"There's nothing to say about this brother's game. This brother is averaging 28 points a game, 51% shooting, 34% from 3-point range, which by the way is an improvement because in the last three years he has shot 25% or less from 3-point range. He's up to nearly 35% from 3-point range. By the way, without Zach LaVine, he's stepped up his game even more.

"The Chicago Bulls are a top seed in the Eastern Conference at 38-21, one of the best teams in the NBA, and this brother is doing what he's doing in a Chicago Bulls uniform. In the house that MJ (Michael Jordan) built."

In conclusion, he said:

"He's a league MVP candidate, easily top two. He has been nothing short of sensational this year. And I believe right now if we're not talking about him as a likely candidate for league MVP honors, it is disrespectful to him, and that's why the word 'underappreciated' comes into play when we're talking about an All-Star of his caliber."

At this juncture, it is worth noting that "Deebo" is ranked ninth in the MVP rankings, which is a travesty in the eyes of many, given how well he has played.

DeMar DeRozan led the Chicago Bulls to a five-game winning streak before the All-Star break

DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls shoots over Patrick Beverley of the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Bulls have struggled with injuries since the start of the new year, losing two of their backcourt defensive maestros, but have managed to stay afloat. Thanks to DeRozan, Chicago and the Miami Heat are tied atop the Eastern Conference at 38-21 each.

The Bulls have won seven of their last 10 games, losing only to the Toronto Raptors, Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns. While it was an impressive run for the team, it was more special for DeRozan.

The 12-year vet went on a record-breaking spree, setting a record for consecutive games with 35-plus points while shooting above 50%.

The record was previously held by the great Wilt Chamberlain, who scored 35-plus points in six consecutive games. However, with DeRozan's 38-point display in the 125-118 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, he registered his eighth consecutive 35-plus points game.

StatMuse @statmuse It happened. DeMar DeRozan is the first player in NBA history with 35+ points on 50% shooting in 7 straight games.



38 PTS | 59 FG%

40 PTS | 67 FG%

38 PTS | 50 FG%

35 PTS | 64 FG%

36 PTS | 68 FG%

38 PTS | 59 FG%

"Deebo" will play for Team LeBron in the All-Star Game on Sunday. The five-time All-Star is averaging a career-high 28.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game while shooting 51.7%.

