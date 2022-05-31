"If you are not winning a championship it's a waste of a year" - 6-time All-Star highlights his 'go big or go home' mentality after Miami Heat lose Game 7 to the Boston Celtics

The Miami Heat have faced a crushing blow in their aspirations of winning the NBA title this season. They fell just short on their journey of vindication at the hands of the Boston Celtics, losing in a pivotal 'Game 7' in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Eastern Conference Finals, if anything, proved that the Miami Heat have a bonafide superstar in Jimmy Butler. Nevertheless, even the best of the best have their bad days. Kyle Lowry was acquired as an afterthought for such instances in the summer of 2021. This plan has rather turned out to be a cataclysmic blunder.

Speaking to the media post-game following their elimination from the Playoffs, six-time 'All-Star' Kyle Lowry spared a few of his thoughts.

Lowry began:

"You know I wish I would've been able to play a little bit better at a higher level, but I didn't. And, it just adds fuel, you know..you don't know how many more opportunities you have to get back to this"

The Miami Heat's challenges

Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Seven

The Heat have displayed tremendous performances over the entire course of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. However, apart from the duo of 'All-Star' Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, the remainder of the roster was rather disappointing and inconsistent. The issue may be more of a problem than meets the eye.

Jimmy Butler has established himself as a world-class player with his magnificent showings in the playoffs over the years. The six-time 'All-Star' has proven that he can guide a franchise to the highest of highs. The only detriment, if any, would be that Jimmy 'Buckets' himself could have potential off nights, as the ECF made it evident.

The complication that exists, however, for the Heat is that, if and when such a scenario arises, they do not have a formidabble second option to rely on.

The Heat have built a solid foundation with Butler right at the helm of the throne. This has been showcased since the 'All-NBA' Player's arrival in Miami.

To reach the pinnacle of the sport, the Heat must pool their resources to compliment Butler with a competent, skilled scorer, as well as acquire some size in a 'Center'.

Lowry went on to finish:

"So for me, personally, honestly, it was a waste of a year. I only play to win championships.. but for me it was a waste of a year..If you are not winning a championship it's a waste of a year"

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA Kyle Lowry's bar for success is high. Kyle Lowry's bar for success is high. https://t.co/XaM4Rhmwv8

The blooming future for the 'Heatles'

Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game One

The comforting prospect for the supporters of the franchise is that the Heat will once again be back in the playoffs. The 2022 NBA Playoffs have made it conspicous and transparent for all to see that the Miami Heat have a well intact core.

With the addition of a skilled 'Center' as well as a three-level scorer, the Heat will absolutely dominate their competition in the upcoming campaign.

Provided that the front office makes the required changes and offloads the deadwood, rest assured, we will witness the Miami heat grace the ECF once again.

