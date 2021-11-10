"If he wins another MVP & Title, he has to be in the Top 10 all-time" - Shannon Sharpe heaps praise on Stephen Curry after yet another historic performance

Stephen Curry became the oldest player to drop 50 points along with 10 assists at the age of 33 after he annihilated a hapless Atlanta Hawks team that had no answers for Steph on the night. Shannon Sharpe was quick to heap praise on Curry by saying we are finally witnessing the reintroduction of MVP Steph after the departure of Kevin Durant.

Curry was unstoppable on the night as he created separation with ease, using his mesmirizing handles and lethal off-the-ball movement to knock down shots at a mind-numbing pace that had the crowd at the Chase Center off their seats more often than not. Stephen Curry ended the game scoring 50 points, grabbing seven boards and dishing out 10 assists to go along with three steals and a block while shooting a blistering 47% from the perimeter. Looks like just another night in the office for Chef Curry.

NFL Hall-of-Famer and television personality Shannon Sharpe heaped praise on Steph Curry after his awe-striking performance, saying he would have to be in the top-10 of the All-Time NBA players list if he wins yet another MVP title and an NBA championship. Here's what he said in an appearance on Skip and Shannon: Undisputed:

"We're getting a reintroduction of Curry after KD left. We minimized Steph when KD was there. If he wins another MVP & Title, he has to be in the Top 10 all time."

Considering Stephen Curry's blistering start to the season, it won't be much of a surprise if he is able to sustain this form and bring home yet another MVP trophy. But winning an NBA title will take more than Steph's heroics, especially in a loaded Western Conference that features some of the best teams in the league.

Can Stephen Curry guide the Golden State Warriors to yet another NBA championship?

Stephen Curry hitting a three-pointer against the New Orleans Pelicans

The Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry have had a blistering start to the 2021-22 season. The Warriors look like they mean business, winning nine out of the ten games they have played while also leading the league in traditional stats such as points, rebounds and assists. Golden State also has the best defense in the league at the moment after ranking number one in defensive rating.

Steph looks like he has hit MVP form early on in the season as he averages 27.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists while shooting 38% from the perimeter in 13 attempts per game. Considering this is just the start, we can expect Curry to take it up a notch as the season progresses.

With Klay Thompson yet to return and players such as Jordan Poole, Damion Lee, Andrew Wiggins and Nemanja Bjelica stepping up for the Warriors, it looks like a scary time for the rest of the league. Having said that, Golden State will also need a little bit of luck in terms of health due to the injury history of their stars. If they are able to sustain their form until the end of the season, don't be surprised if you see Stephen Curry win his fourth NBA championship.

