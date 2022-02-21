"If he wins a title, wins another one without Durant" - Nick Wright asserts that Steph Curry is on the path to having a blockbuster year

NBA and Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry and his remarkable outing in the All-Star Game has seen folks in the media believe this could be his year.

On Fox Sports' morning show First Things First, sports media personality Nick Wright believes that 2022 could be Steph Curry's year with the way things are shaping up at the moment for the Warriors superstar. Wright said:

"Chris Paul is now out two months, the Warriors should only be getting healthier, they're one of the best teams in basketball, and if he wins the title, wins another one without Durant, like this could be Steph's year."

Wright continued on by saying that "this could be Steph's year," noting that the Warriors guard is riding a wave of momentum. Having broken the all-time three-point record earlier in the campaign and most recently dropping a 50 piece in the All-Star game, Curry looks set to make a strong push for an NBA title this season.

"This could be Steph's year. Broke the all-time three-point record, dropped a 50-piece in the All-Star Game hitting 16 threes, which is way more impressive than the 52-point game Anthony Davis had in New Orleans and all uncontested dunks and, he might win the title."

While Curry did win the title back in 2015 without Kevin Durant on his team, the 2017 and 2018 wins were widely credited to KD. The current Brooklyn Nets player picked up back-to-back Finals MVP awards in those years. This could very well be Curry's year to finally win a Finals MVP award and pick up his fourth ring in the process.

First Things First @FTFonFS1



explains "The winners from All-Star weekend were a couple of kids from Akron. This could be Steph's yr. LeBron made it clear: all things involving the NBA goes through him. MJ realized 'this was probably my last major NBA moment where I'm recognized as the GOAT.'" @getnickwright explains "The winners from All-Star weekend were a couple of kids from Akron. This could be Steph's yr. LeBron made it clear: all things involving the NBA goes through him. MJ realized 'this was probably my last major NBA moment where I'm recognized as the GOAT.'"@getnickwright explains https://t.co/CQzQ3oTNT0

Is Steph Curry the MVP favorite this season?

Stephen Curry of Team LeBron jokes during the NBA All-Star practice

Unarguably the greatest shooter we've ever seen, Steph Curry has had an unbelievable season thus far, making him one of the favorites to win the MVP award. Already a two-time MVP, Curry is leading the way for the Golden State Warriors and their pursuit of yet another championship.

Curry is currently averaging 25.8 points, 6.3 assists and 5.3 rebounds while shooting the ball better than 42% from the field and nearly 38% from beyond the arc. He has been shooting nearly 92% from the free throw line this season and has recorded 10 double-doubles and two triple-doubles thus far.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Stephen Curry became the 2nd player in NBA All-Star Game history with a 50-point game (Anthony Davis 52, 2017)



Curry is now the 3rd-oldest player to win All-Star Game MVP (33-343d) only behind Michael Jordan (34-356d, 1998) and Shaquille O'Neal (36-346d, 2009) Stephen Curry became the 2nd player in NBA All-Star Game history with a 50-point game (Anthony Davis 52, 2017)Curry is now the 3rd-oldest player to win All-Star Game MVP (33-343d) only behind Michael Jordan (34-356d, 1998) and Shaquille O'Neal (36-346d, 2009) https://t.co/vYA87AoUDt

While shooting less than 38% might seem like a drop in terms of his accuracy from downtown by Curry's standards, this is due to his increase in shooting volume. The 33-year-old is attempting a whopping 12.3 shots per game from long range. Curry has had to carry much of the scoring load in the absence of Klay Thompson, who is still ramping up his playing time since returning from a long injury lay-off.

The likes of Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokić and Giannis Antetokounmpo are also in contention for the MVP award this season along with Curry.

But Curry has led his team to the summit of the Western Conference standings almost single-handedly. If Curry can continue to keep his team at No.1, this could give him the edge over his rivals.

Edited by David Nyland

LIVE POLL Q. Is Steph Curry the best scorer in the NBA right now? Yes No 5 votes so far