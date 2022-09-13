"If y'all is the best players, there's always going to be the best defenders" - 12x All-Star advises young hoopers on how to use screens properly

Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul has been one of the NBA's premier point guards for most of his career. A recent video showed Paul at his camp teaching young hoopers how to adapt their skills to different levels of the game. While speaking to the group about defenders in the NBA, Paul said:

"Think about some of the dudes in the league that are like real defenders. That one bump ain't gonna do nothing. If y'all is the best players, there's always going to be the best defenders."

Paul is widely regarded as one of the smartest players to play the game. Whether this involves playmaking or bending the rules to adapt to a situation, Paul has become known as one of the league's craftiest players.

Given his extensive skillset and tremendous basketball IQ, Paul emerges as an ideal player to mentor young talent. He is often seen working alongside young hoopers at his camps.

In a recent video, the Suns' guard advised players how to set up a screen correctly. Most youngsters at his camp are in high school, and teaching specific skills early on gives them the upper hand.

Swish Cultures @swishcultures_ @irv_roland @JordanRichardSC Chris Paul ( @CP3 ) teaches how to set up your defender in the pick & roll with the top guards at his CP3 camp Chris Paul ( @CP3 ) teaches how to set up your defender in the pick & roll with the top guards at his CP3 camp 🔥 @irv_roland 🎥 @JordanRichardSC https://t.co/s7Cmc3Ya0Q

Having established multiple efficient pick-and-roll partnerships with the NBA's top big men, Paul speaks from experience when offering advice.

He displayed how to push a defender and set up the ideal angle to use the pick. Given the game's intensity at different levels, he mentioned how efficiently using the screen could drastically change the outcome of a play.

Chris Paul as a mentor

Chris Paul discusses the game with Devin Booker.

Chris Paul is frequently seen mentoring young players at his camps. Often participating by playing one-on-one games or imparting advice on specific plays, Paul takes an active role in helping players improve.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife CP3's post footwork and shot making ability is beautiful to watch @cp3 CP3's post footwork and shot making ability is beautiful to watch @cp3 https://t.co/EhySY6Ct5B

However, this aspect of the Suns' guard hasn't been limited to young talent alone. Paul has also been a mentor to several youngsters in the NBA.

Paul played a vital role in developing young players with the OKC Thunder and the Phoenix Suns. While his time in OKC was short, Paul, along with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dennis Schroder, led the team to the playoffs.

In Phoenix, Paul has practically been the catalyst for the Suns' recent emergence as a title threat. Having mentored Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, he has brought the best out of Phoenix's young talent.

Heading into his 18th season in the league, Chris Paul hopes to lead the Suns to another successful season.

