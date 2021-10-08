"If y’all want to hear it from me, that’s my dog” - Jaylen Brown on the special bond he shares with Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown share a special friendship. The two of them are stars in the making, and have already achieved a lot of success together. They have known each other for several years, and have nothing but love and mutual respect for each other.

In a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston, the two Boston Celtics players spoke about their friendship. Brown heaped praise on Jayson Tatum and his brilliance as a player. When asked about their relationship outside the court, Brown said:

"Personally, I don’t like JT. Let’s just get that out right now (laughter). No, I’m just playing. That’s my man, you know what I mean? It's weird to talk about it on camera. But that's my man. Like if you need something, you can come to me whenever. We got to talk about something? We can pick up the phone, you know what I mean? That's how it is. I guess it is kind of weird sometimes for people.If y’all want to hear it from me, that’s my dog."

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum were drafted in 2016 and 2017, respectively, by the Celtics.

Since then, they have successfully starred for the team in several playoff runs, taking the franchise to three Conference Final appearances. However, it has not always been a smooth road for them. Just like every other relationship, they too have been through tough times.

Speaking about the same in the interview, Jayson Tatum said:

"I've known JB for seven or something years and, over time as he said, we've been through some stuff together. We've been in the playoffs, been in the bubble, had some heated arguments, had some good times. And I think that's just part of spending time with each other. And, yeah, we (are) close. Like, his family has watched my son. People are different; people have different interests, but that's just part of coexisting with somebody.”

Can Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown lead the Celtics to a deep playoff run?

Boston Celtics vs Brooklyn Nets - Game Five

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are both coming off career years. Their brilliant exploits helped them get to the All-Star team last year. However, last campaign was not a great one for the Boston Celtics.

They made it to the playoffs, but were humbled by the mighty Brooklyn Nets. The Celtics were without Jaylen Brown, which meant that it was only Jayson Tatum who was doing the trick for them in offense.

This year, though, the Celtics look like a much better side. They added the likes of Dennis Schroder and Al-Horford to their roster, which has given them significant depth. When the season starts, they will hope for Tatum to continue his blistering form.

Meanwhile, Jaylen Brown was out of the team's playoff series against the Nets. He has his eyes set on the playoffs this year, and will hope to contribute in a deep playoff run for his team.

For the Celtics to succeed this season, they will surely need Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to remain fit. However, players like Robert Williams and Marcus Smart are also very important. The Celtics will need them to deliver if they want to have any chance of coming out of the Eastern Conference.

