  "If he yells at you one more time": Austin Reaves reveals his grandmom threatening to confront JJ Redick for yelling at Lakers star

"If he yells at you one more time": Austin Reaves reveals his grandmom threatening to confront JJ Redick for yelling at Lakers star

By Sameer Khan
Modified Oct 04, 2025 09:59 GMT
Austin Reaves reveals his grandmom threatened to confront JJ Redick
Austin Reaves reveals his grandmom threatened to confront JJ Redick (Credits: Imagn)

LA Lakers guard Austin Reaves has shared a story about how his grandmother threatened to confront coach JJ Redick. Reaves touched upon JJ Redick’s approachability as a coach, sharing how he can go back and forth with him at times.

While speaking on Wednesday’s episode of "The Young Man and the Three," he shared how his grandmother once took offense at Redick’s tone with the Lakers guard during one of their "back and forths."

“We’ve had a couple of instances where you know, we’ve went at each other. My grandma, one day, was so mad at him. She was like, ‘If he yells at you like that one more time,’” Austin Reaves said. “I was like Mamaw, it’s okay. Like, my mother, your daughter, has yelled at me worse than that. So, it’s fine.”
Reaves is off to a strong start, recording a team-high 20 points in the Lakers’ first preseason game against the Phoenix Suns on Friday. The team lost 103-81 as LeBron James and Luka Doncic were sidelined.

Austin Reaves had a career year with the Lakers in 2024-25, averaging 20.2 points, 5.8 assists and 4.5 rebounds (all career-highs) through 73 games. After rejecting a four-year, $89 million extension from the team this summer, he is heading into a big season that could dictate his future in the league.

“The best player in the gym”: JJ Redick gives a glowing assessment of Austin Reaves' summer transformation

While fans rave about Luka Doncic's summer transformation, he isn't the only Laker who has been working on his conditioning this offseason.

Speaking to the media on Sept. 25, coach JJ Redick had high praise for Reaves' improvement over the summer, noting that the guard had committed a lot of time to his conditioning.

“Every day that he’s been in the gym, he’s been the best player in the gym. His body is really good right now. He’s really strong,” Redick said. “His burst, his athleticism. It’s evident that he spent a lot of time working on his body this summer.”

After dropping their first preseason game to the Suns, the Lakers will head to Chase Center to face Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in one of two NBA games slated for Sunday.

Edited by Sameer Khan
