“If you’re not down about it and in your feelings then that’s a problem” - Steph Curry opens up about reflecting on losses at this stage of his career, reveals Warriors locker room after Game 1 was “rough”

Steph Curry admitted the Golden State Warriors locker room was "rough" following their NBA Finals Game 1 loss to the Boston Celtics. The Warriors blew a 12-point advantage they had entering the fourth quarter, eventually losing the tie 120-108.

Curry shared an honest opinion regarding the team's thought process in dealing with defeats like these ahead of Sunday's Game 2 contest. He said (via House of Highlights):

"If you're not down about it, you're not in your feelings then that's a problem because it doesn't matter. You have to feel it. How much it lingers, that's the test of how you bounce back."

Steph Curry continued:

"You probably lose a little bit of sleep the first night, then you come back the next day and realize you have an opportunity to protect your home court again on Sunday and just keep things moving and get yourself back into the series.

"The locker room after the Game 1 was rough. Like, we all know the opportunity we let slip in terms of that fourth quarter, but it doesn't kill your confidence that you can't come out Sunday and win that game."

Curry and his co-stars Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are more than capable of clawing their way back into this series. Their previous experience playing in five NBA Finals will come in handy as they look to avoid going 2-0 down before the series shifts to Boston for Games 3 and 4.

Steph Curry says the Golden State Warriors aren't panicking

The Golden State Warriors have the longest-tenured core team in the NBA currently. Drafted stars Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have led the team to a Finals appearance in their last six consecutive playoff trips. They produced remarkable performances when the Warriors needed it the most during this post-season.

It wouldn't be surprising to see the big three have themselves a memorable game in Sunday's clash. They have bounced back well in previous years and will look to return to winning ways. Speaking about the Warriors' chances of producing the goods in the upcoming games, Curry said:

"There's really no panic. I think our experience, you know, we've been down big on the road and come back. We've won some ugly games on the road, you know low scoring games, we've won some shootouts like it's a lot of different scenarios that you find yourself in."

Steph Curry got off to a scintillating start in the first match of the NBA Finals. He dropped a record-breaking 21-point performance in the opening 12 minutes, sinking six 3-pointers. However, he produced only 13 points the rest of the way and will be hoping to make a bigger impact moving forward.

