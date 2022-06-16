“If you’re out there talking to the officials the whole night, you might get in your own way” - Klay Thompson throws massive shade at Celtics players for frequently complaining to the officials ahead of pivotal Game 6

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson fired shots at the Boston Celtics players for their frequent complaints to the officials. Celtics players and fans believe officiating hasn't favored them as much during the Finals.

Boston players constantly argued with the referees during their 104-94 Game 5 loss. After the game, they admitted that it carried them away from their goal of winning the tie.

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps Ime Udoka says there’s “too many conversations” going on with the referees. Says the Celtics need to put their energy into the game in Game 6, and not waste energy on other things. Ime Udoka says there’s “too many conversations” going on with the referees. Says the Celtics need to put their energy into the game in Game 6, and not waste energy on other things.

Reporters asked Thompson if the Warriors fed off the Celtics' distractions with the referees, to which he responded by saying (via Warriors on NBCS Twitter):

“I don’t think we focus on it too much, to be honest. We have a next-play mentality. We’re just worried about getting a great shot up in those moments, not what the other team is talking about. “Basketball is a very continuous game. If you’re out there talking to the officials the whole night, you might get in your own way.”

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors “If you’re out there talking to the officials the whole night, you might get in your own way.”



- Klay on the Celtics admitting the officiating affected them in Game 5 “If you’re out there talking to the officials the whole night, you might get in your own way.”- Klay on the Celtics admitting the officiating affected them in Game 5 https://t.co/STYkwlvmxU

It has been a controversial series thus far. The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics have played with extreme physicality. Players from both sides have expressed dissatisfaction with refereeing on the court several times, but it's fair to say the Celtics have done it more.

Boston Celtics should carefully listen to Klay Thompson's advice

The Boston Celtics were heavily favored to win the championship before the NBA Finals started. The oddsmakers also favored them before Game 5. However, the Golden State Warriors' experience has come in handy for them so far, which has given them a mental advantage over the young Celtics team

Mo Dakhil @MoDakhil_NBA One of my concerns about Boston has been their clutch offense, combining their game 7 numbers against Miami and last night's final minutes against Golden State, Boston is 1-13 from the field. The one make was the Horford three. That is BRUTAL! ONE MADE FIELD GOAL, WOW! One of my concerns about Boston has been their clutch offense, combining their game 7 numbers against Miami and last night's final minutes against Golden State, Boston is 1-13 from the field. The one make was the Horford three. That is BRUTAL! ONE MADE FIELD GOAL, WOW!

The Warriors are the better team in the clutch. The C's have often found themselves in trouble when things aren't going their way. Jayson Tatum and Co. sought to draw fouls instead of sticking to their game plan and failed to limit their turnovers. Boston also displayed their frustrations with officials frequently, which affected their focus.

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Jayson Tatum says he's looking to play more off two feet and less driving looking for fouls.



Tatum added, as Ime Udoka said, that looking for fouls isn't working. Said he needs to "attack angles more instead of initiating contact and things like that." Jayson Tatum says he's looking to play more off two feet and less driving looking for fouls.Tatum added, as Ime Udoka said, that looking for fouls isn't working. Said he needs to "attack angles more instead of initiating contact and things like that."

Klay Thompson indirectly indicated these differences ahead of Game 6 of the NBA Finals, and the Celtics should be listening carefully to him. The Warriors have been to six NBA Finals in the last eight years, so they are aware of the adversity they may face due to external factors.

95.7 The Game @957thegame Klay Thompson on Game 6 Klay:



"It's obviously a nickname I've earned and I've lived up to it. But I don't wanna go in there and play hero ball." Klay Thompson on Game 6 Klay:"It's obviously a nickname I've earned and I've lived up to it. But I don't wanna go in there and play hero ball."

From battling hostile crowds on the road to seeing calls go against them, Klay Thompson and company have maintained their composure consistently.

The Boston Celtics will have a homecourt advantage in Thursday's elimination Game 6 contest. A bit more focus could help them potentially save the series and force a Game 7 on Sunday.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far