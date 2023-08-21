"If You See Me In A Fight With A Bear, Pray For The Bear" - Kobe Bryant once illustrated resolute mamba mentality post achilles tear

Towards the end of his career, Kobe Bryant battled a series of tough injuries. The worst being an achilles tear that cost him a year and chage.

Just six games into the 2013 season, Kobe Bryant and the LA Lakers were facing the Golden State Warriors. Midway through the third quarter, he landed awkwardly on a fadeaway jumper. Despite tearing his achillies tendon, he shot a pair of free throws and walked off the court on his own merits.

At 35-years-old, many thought this injury would end the five-time champion's career. However, he managed to rehab this injury and play two more seasons.

When it comes to competitive fire, Kobe is in a tier of his own. Because of this, he was able to overcome such a gruesome injury that late in his career.

Before he went into surgery to repair his torn achilles, Bryant put out a message to his fans on social media. In the long post, he shared his favorite quote that best describes what "mamba mentality" is.

"Stop feeling sorry for yourself, find the silver lining, and get to work with the same belief, same drive, and same conviction as ever. One day, the beginning of a new career journey will commence. Today is NOT that day. 'If you see me in a fight with a bear, pray for the bear.' I've always loved that quote. That's "mamba mentality." We don't quit, we don't cower, we don't run. We endure and conquer."

How did Kobe Bryant perform after his achillies injury?

In most cases, an injury like this to a player in his late 30s would have ended a player's career. That said, Kobe Bryant managed to overcome the odds.

At 36-years-old, the LA Lakers star managed to have an All-Star season upon his return. He only played in 35 games, but posted averages of 22.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists.

A year after his return, Kobe announced that 2016 would be his final season in the NBA. After two decades in the league, the Hall of Fame guard was finally calling it a career.

Two years removed from tearing his achillies, Kobe played in 66 games for the Lakers and averaged 17.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists. The 18-time All-Star ended his career with an inconic performance against the Utah Jazz. He played 42 minutes and ended the game with 60 points.

