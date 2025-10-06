  • home icon
  • "Ik JJ is having an aneurysm": Lakers fans express frustration with another lackluster defensive display in second preseason loss

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Oct 06, 2025 04:00 GMT
NBA: Preseason-Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn
Lakers fans express frustration with another lackluster defensive display in second preseason loss - Image Source: Imagn

The Los Angeles Lakers fell to 0-2 in the preseason after a 111-103 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night. Despite missing LeBron James and Luka Doncic, the Lakers battled back from a 24-point deficit but ultimately came up short.

The Warriors shot 46.4% overall, draining 17 three-pointers at a 39.5% clip, while also dominating the fastbreak with a 23-5 advantage.

Frustrated Lakers fans on social media voiced concerns over the team’s defensive struggles.

“Ik JJ (Redick) is having an aneurysm watching this transition defense,” one fan said.
“We haven't beaten the Warriors lately, what's happening to that team my people? Where are those Lakers who haven't been seen anywhere lately? There are many questions and few answers,” another said.
“Can we ever get at least 1 win in the pre-season; make us fans have something to be happy about?! Just 1 win, maybe? Every bloody single year of PRE-SEASON, team sucks in ALL games! Spare us the negative feelings.” another commented.

Here are other fan reactions.

The Lakers were also without Austin Reaves and new addition Marcus Smart. Reaves had previously scored 20 points in 21 minutes during their preseason opener, a 103-81 defeat against the Phoenix Suns.

Gabe Vincent leads Lakers in second preseason loss

Gabe Vincent paced the Lakers with 16 points and five assists, while rookie Dalton Knecht chipped in 12 points.

R.J. Davis added 11 points, and Jake LaRavia contributed 10.

Starting center Deandre Ayton posted seven points, seven rebounds and two blocks in nearly 21 minutes but finished with a minus-25 rating.

Jarred Vanderbilt had nine points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals, displaying his usual defensive energy, while Jaxson Hayes provided eight points and six boards off the bench.

Bronny James logged nearly 23 minutes -- the second-most on the team -- and tallied five points, three assists, three rebounds and a game-high five turnovers.

Up next, the Lakers will face the Warriors again next Sunday, followed by another matchup with the Suns on Tuesday. They’ll then take on the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 15 and the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 17 before officially opening their 2025-26 season against the Warriors on Oct. 21.

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

