"Ik JJ is having an aneurysm": Lakers fans express frustration with another lackluster defensive display in second preseason loss

The Los Angeles Lakers fell to 0-2 in the preseason after a 111-103 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night. Despite missing LeBron James and Luka Doncic, the Lakers battled back from a 24-point deficit but ultimately came up short.The Warriors shot 46.4% overall, draining 17 three-pointers at a 39.5% clip, while also dominating the fastbreak with a 23-5 advantage.Frustrated Lakers fans on social media voiced concerns over the team’s defensive struggles.“Ik JJ (Redick) is having an aneurysm watching this transition defense,” one fan said.“We haven't beaten the Warriors lately, what's happening to that team my people? Where are those Lakers who haven't been seen anywhere lately? There are many questions and few answers,” another said.“Can we ever get at least 1 win in the pre-season; make us fans have something to be happy about?! Just 1 win, maybe? Every bloody single year of PRE-SEASON, team sucks in ALL games! Spare us the negative feelings.” another commented.Here are other fan reactions.TheLakerDodgers @TheLakerDodgersLINKTough loss tonight 0-2 in pre season so far!!runa @ulthonokaLINKWe are so washed 💔💔💔Nhiyi @hardrexyLINKThis team might be low key ass💔😭The Lakers were also without Austin Reaves and new addition Marcus Smart. Reaves had previously scored 20 points in 21 minutes during their preseason opener, a 103-81 defeat against the Phoenix Suns.Gabe Vincent leads Lakers in second preseason lossGabe Vincent paced the Lakers with 16 points and five assists, while rookie Dalton Knecht chipped in 12 points.R.J. Davis added 11 points, and Jake LaRavia contributed 10.Starting center Deandre Ayton posted seven points, seven rebounds and two blocks in nearly 21 minutes but finished with a minus-25 rating.Jarred Vanderbilt had nine points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals, displaying his usual defensive energy, while Jaxson Hayes provided eight points and six boards off the bench.Bronny James logged nearly 23 minutes -- the second-most on the team -- and tallied five points, three assists, three rebounds and a game-high five turnovers.Up next, the Lakers will face the Warriors again next Sunday, followed by another matchup with the Suns on Tuesday. They’ll then take on the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 15 and the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 17 before officially opening their 2025-26 season against the Warriors on Oct. 21.