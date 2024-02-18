"Ik Steph told Ayesha get them feet ready": NBA fans stunned as Steph Curry comes close to losing against Sabrina Ionescu in 3-point contest 

Steph Curry won in his 2024 NBA All-Star 3-point contest against Sabrina Ionescu by a close margin on All-Star Saturday night. Ionescu went first and started hot, knocking her first seven consecutive shots. She finished with 26 points.

Meanwhile, Curry started slow and had his fans worried. He took it to the last rack and beat Sabrina's total with seven seconds left with one attempt left. He finished the contest with 29 points, nearly breaching his 31-point record in the 3-point contest.

Many had predicted Curry to win, but Sabrina had solid support, too. She took the challenge of shooting from the NBA 3-point line, despite staying away from in-game action since the WNBA season ended in October 2023. Sabrina arguably exceeded expectations, but Curry wasn't letting this one slip with his clutch performance in the final stages.

Fans were stunned with how the outcome went down for this highly anticipated one-of-one contest. One fan hilariously revisited Ayesha Curry revealing Steph Curry's "foot fetish," tweeting:

"Ik Steph told Ayesga get them feet read"

More reactions followed:

Steph Curry outscores 2024 NBA All-Star 3-point contest winner Damian Lillard

Steph Curry's 29 points were the highest score tonight for all 3-point participants, including Starry 3-Point Contest winner Damian Lillard. The latter had 26 points, tied by Sabrina Ionescu, Trae Young, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Tyrese Haliburton.

Curry continues proving that no one's better in the 3-point shooting business with his exploits in the All-Star contests. It will be in interesting to see what kind of challenge he takes up next year or if he makes a comeback to reclaim the Starry 3-point contest title.

The win against Sabrina Ionescu is Steph Curry's third 3-point contest win at the NBA All-Star Weekend. He won his first title in 2015 and his second in 2021 in the traditional format. He set the record for the highest score on NBA All-Star weekend in 2021. Curry scored 31 points in the first round before winning the final round with 28 points.

He beat Mike Conley Jr., Jayson Tatum, Zach LaVine, Donovan Mitchell, Jaylen Brown and Devin Booker. Curry has lost the competition four times in 2010, 2013, 2016 and 2019.