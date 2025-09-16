"IM DEEPLY SORRY" - Giannis Antetokounmpo regrets snapping at Turkish fans with heartfelt apology

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo issued an apology to the Turkish fans on his Instagram on Tuesday. Antetokounmpo's apology came after he snapped at Turkish fans who were trolling him during his live session on social media. The trolling from the fans affected the Greek Freak, leading him to say something he regretted.The Bucks star's wife, Mariah Riddlesprigger, revealed that they have received death threats from certain fans. Particularly, the threats came from angry Turkish fans. When Riddlesprigger brought it up, she drew the attention of the Turkish Basketball Federation and congratulated them for winning the silver medal in the 2025 FIBA EuroBasket.After that, Antetokounmpo went live on Instagram to celebrate Greece's bronze medal finish. The fans were trolling him by sending the Turkish flag in the live chat. As a result, the two-time NBA MVP yelled at the supporters to remove the flag from the live feed.“Hey, take the f***ing Turkish flag out of here!” Antetokounmpo said. “Take it out of here.”Some supporters took offense at Antetokounmpo's remarks regarding the Turkish flag, even though he meant no harm. Due to this, he posted an apology for what he did on his Instagram stories. The star forward apologized for upsetting fellow basketball fans and explained his motivations.&quot;During my live feed, I made an inappropriate comment responding to somebody that was making disrespectful remarks,&quot; Giannis Antetokounmpo posted. &quot;My intention was never to offend anyone. AND I'M DEEPLY SORRY. I have nothing but love and respect for turkey and people all around the world.&quot;That's how our parents raised us with love and respect.&quot;Antetokounmpo posted an apology on InstagramThe tension between Antetokounmpo and the Turkish fans after Houston Rockets star Alperen Sengun criticized the star player's passing skills. The big man called him &quot;not a great passer.&quot; The Bucks forward clapped back at Sengun and told him to watch his highlights.Giannis Antetokounmpo and Alperen Sengun both apologized to each otherDue to the tension between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Alperen Sengun, there is animosity between both fan bases. The two star players had to address the issue quickly, which they did. The two posted a photo of themselves hugging, with a caption that promoted peace.&quot;We play for the love of our countries. We play for the love of game. We play with respect. We always remember sports are made to unite us not divide us 🇹🇷 x🇬🇷&quot; Antetokounmpo posted on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSengun even posted an apology on his Instagram stories, just like Giannis Antetokounmpo.“My post after the game against Greece was a communication mistake. I have great respect for Greek people. No offense was ever intended,” Sengun posted.Sengun apologizes to Antetokounmpo and the Greek fans.Both NBA stars want to move on from what happened between them in the recent tournament.