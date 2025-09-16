"IM DEEPLY SORRY" - Giannis Antetokounmpo regrets snapping at Turkish fans with heartfelt apology

By Reign Amurao
Modified Sep 16, 2025 22:02 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers - Source: Imagn
Giannis Antetokounmpo issues an apology to the Turkish fans (Image Source: IMAGN)

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo issued an apology to the Turkish fans on his Instagram on Tuesday. Antetokounmpo's apology came after he snapped at Turkish fans who were trolling him during his live session on social media. The trolling from the fans affected the Greek Freak, leading him to say something he regretted.

Ad

The Bucks star's wife, Mariah Riddlesprigger, revealed that they have received death threats from certain fans. Particularly, the threats came from angry Turkish fans. When Riddlesprigger brought it up, she drew the attention of the Turkish Basketball Federation and congratulated them for winning the silver medal in the 2025 FIBA EuroBasket.

After that, Antetokounmpo went live on Instagram to celebrate Greece's bronze medal finish. The fans were trolling him by sending the Turkish flag in the live chat. As a result, the two-time NBA MVP yelled at the supporters to remove the flag from the live feed.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“Hey, take the f***ing Turkish flag out of here!” Antetokounmpo said. “Take it out of here.”

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Some supporters took offense at Antetokounmpo's remarks regarding the Turkish flag, even though he meant no harm. Due to this, he posted an apology for what he did on his Instagram stories. The star forward apologized for upsetting fellow basketball fans and explained his motivations.

"During my live feed, I made an inappropriate comment responding to somebody that was making disrespectful remarks," Giannis Antetokounmpo posted. "My intention was never to offend anyone. AND I'M DEEPLY SORRY. I have nothing but love and respect for turkey and people all around the world.
Ad
"That's how our parents raised us with love and respect."
Antetokounmpo posted an apology on Instagram
Antetokounmpo posted an apology on Instagram

The tension between Antetokounmpo and the Turkish fans after Houston Rockets star Alperen Sengun criticized the star player's passing skills. The big man called him "not a great passer." The Bucks forward clapped back at Sengun and told him to watch his highlights.

Ad

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Alperen Sengun both apologized to each other

Due to the tension between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Alperen Sengun, there is animosity between both fan bases. The two star players had to address the issue quickly, which they did. The two posted a photo of themselves hugging, with a caption that promoted peace.

"We play for the love of our countries. We play for the love of game. We play with respect. We always remember sports are made to unite us not divide us 🇹🇷 x🇬🇷" Antetokounmpo posted on Instagram.
Ad
Ad

Sengun even posted an apology on his Instagram stories, just like Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“My post after the game against Greece was a communication mistake. I have great respect for Greek people. No offense was ever intended,” Sengun posted.
Sengun apologizes to Antetokounmpo and the Greek fans.
Sengun apologizes to Antetokounmpo and the Greek fans.

Both NBA stars want to move on from what happened between them in the recent tournament.

About the author
Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao

Twitter icon

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

Know More

Milwaukee Bucks Fans? Check out the latest Milwaukee Bucks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Reign Amurao
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications