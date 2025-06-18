"Ima be in dat 901" - Ja Morant claps back at Stephen A. Smith’s Memphis diss with cold-blooded response

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant clapped back at ESPN insider Stephen A. Smith for saying that players don't want to play in Memphis due to its "unsafe" environment.

On Tuesday's "First Take," while discussing the Desmond Bane trade to the Orlando Magic, Smith claimed that NBA players told him a bold reason for not wanting to play in Memphis:

"There's an element there where cats like Jimmy Butler and others don't feel it's the safest environment," Smith said. "I'm talking to the local authorities in Memphis. You've gotta clean some of that stuff up because it's dissuasive to NBA players. They have talked about it. I know. They told me."

Shortly after Smith's remarks went viral, Morant tweeted what appears to be a criticism of the ESPN analyst. The two-time NBA All-Star wrote on Tuesday:

"& ima be in dat 901 🐻 source : ME !!"

Morant also posted two other tweets aimed at Smith's comments about Memphis.

"Talkin bout the Grizz more than the Finals😂 wit these 🧢 ahh sources," Morant tweeted. "Instead of focusing on the performances we seen from JDub/Shai , TJ/Siakam, how this series is going. We say sumn negative about a city/team on a national level."

On Sunday, the Grizzlies shipped Bane to Orlando in exchange for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four first-round picks and a pick swap.

Memphis finished the 2024-25 season with a 48-34 record. They made the playoffs via the play-in tournament but were swept in the first round by the eventual Western Conference champion OKC Thunder.

Stephen A. Smith quickly responds to Ja Morant's comments

Stephen A. Smith posted a response to Ja Morant's comments on X about the NBA analyst's bold takes regarding the city of Memphis. On Tuesday, Smith gave a couple of options to the Memphis Grizzlies star in responding to the rumors about the city.

"So this is what we’re doing now (Morant)? I recall talking about the Finals. But the (Grizzlies) made news because of Bane getting traded. AND, your possible extension coming up. Would you prefer I go into detail about WTH has been going on in Memphis? Why players have stated they’re not interested in going? Or even MORE details?

"Or would you like me to leave well enough alone, and let the great peeps of Memphis address it on their own? Your call! I’m all ears!"

Morant has played six seasons in Memphis after being selected as the No. 2 pick of the 2019 NBA draft. In 50 games last season, he averaged 23.2 points and 7.3 assists on 45.4% shooting.

Morant is under contract through the 2027-28 season. In 2025-26, he will be on the third year of his five-year, $197.2 maximum contract.

