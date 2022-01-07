"Imagine having a 300-pound sloppy fat boy run full speed” - Markeiff Morris trolls Nikola Jokic

Markieff Morris of the Miami Heat has trolled Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets after the latter inflicted an injury on him a few weeks ago. Morris is still recovering from the whiplash that happened back on November 8th at the Pepsi Center.

On Thursday, Morris commented on a Twitter post regarding his injury. The Heat role player noted that his injury is real as he proceeded to body shame the Denver Nuggets star Jokic, the reigning MVP of the league. Morris also suggested that his return from injury is close after he missed a lot of games.

For the incident, the NBA suspended Jokic for one game and fined Morris $50,000. Things escalated after the game, especially on social media, as Morris and Jokic's brothers also got involved. The incident made the Nuggets' visit to Miami on November 29th much more interesting.

However, Jokic was only booed by the home fans as he dominated the Heat, helping Denver win 120-111. The incident has sparked a debate among fans on social media, with most Heat fans wanting more punishment for 'The Joker'.

Meanwhile, most fans are siding with the MVP regarding his retaliation, as it was Markieff who started things with a cheap shot to Jokic. Markieff, along with his twin Marcus, is not known for being saints inside the court. Many think they are two of the dirtiest players in the NBA at the moment.

Nikola Jokic was named the NBA MVP last season after averaging 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He became the first player in Denver Nuggets' history to become the league MVP. He also established himself as a superstar and one of the best players in the world.

For this season, Jokic is having a similar production, as he is averaging 25.7 points, 14.2 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He's also leading the league in PER (32.19), the highest in the history of the NBA. If he continues that, it could be another historic season for 'The Joker'.

The only problem for Jokic and the Nuggets this season is that the rest of the team has not been healthy. Jamal Murray is still recovering from a torn ACL, while Michael Porter Jr. was ruled out of the season after undergoing back surgery. The Nuggets have also been one of the teams heavily affected by the COVID-19 outbreak this season.

Jokic himself was nursing a wrist injury earlier this season. However, the reigning MVP has carried the Nuggets to an 18-18 season record, which is good for seventh place in the Western Conference standings. If Jokic and the Nuggets finish in the top four, there's a possibility he could be the MVP again.

