"Imagine Bron winning" - Patrick Beverley refuses to sleep on LeBron James as NBA In-Season Tournament Champion

Philadelphia Sixers guard Patrick Beverley believes nobody should root against LeBron James winning the In-Season Tournament on "The Pat Bev Podcast." Beverley, who still has a positive relationship with LBJ, claimed James still won't get the recognition he deserves even if he wins the tournament.

The Sixers were eliminated from the In-Season Tournament after going 2-2 in Group A with home losses to the Indiana Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Philadelphia still had a slim chance of advancing heading into the final night of group play.

They needed the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Boston Celtics all to lose while the Brooklyn Nets advanced to the knockout round for Philly to make it out. It was a tall order that did not come to fruition.

"You can't root against LeBron James," Beverley said. "Imagine if Bron wins an In-Season Tournament. It's still going to be like it's not enough."

LeBron James netted 31 points as the LA Lakers won a thrilling game against the Phoenix Suns 106-103 on Tuesday to reach the semifinals of the inaugural In-Season Tournament. The Lakers will match up against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday in Las Vegas.

Los Angeles led 59-47 at halftime, but Kevin Durant's massive 31-point haul enabled the Suns to come back. LeBron James exploded in the last quarter, scoring 15 of his 31 points to help the Lakers secure the last semifinal spot.

James became the first Laker player to tally 20 points, 11 assists and five steals in a game since Kobe Bryant attained the feat against the LA Clippers in November 2004.

Milwaukee Bucks to join LA Lakers in Las Vegas for In-Season semifinals

In the other Tuesday quarterfinal game, Giannis Antetokounmpo impressed as the Milwaukee Bucks demolished the New York Knicks 146-122. Antetokounmpo went for 35 points with 10 assists and eight rebounds as the Bucks set up a battle with the Indiana Pacers in the other semifinal.

The Bucks had a timely season high in scoring, shooting 60.5% (23 of 38) from the 3-point line and 60.4% overall.

Antetokounmpo raved about his pairing with Damian Lillard, who contributed an impressive 28 points.

"Game by game we are getting more comfortable," Antetokounmpo said. "As we play more minutes, we're going to be more comfortable together. At the end of the day, I think me and him are setting the tone for the whole team."

The semifinal and championship games will be played at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The games are expected to attract even greater attention from NBA fans after the group-stage games averaged 1.5 million viewers on ESPN and TNT.