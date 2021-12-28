"Imagine going there and winning in Chicago? Oh, my God!" – DeMar DeRozan on the only thing missing from his NBA resume

The Chicago Bulls made headlines in the offseason when they acquired veteran wing DeMar DeRozan in a trade. After adding a number of talented players in the offseason that drew the attention of basketball fans, Chicago became a team to watch. Although DeRozan was a notable name, many wondered if the addition would work.

So far, it's been a match made in heaven. Chicago (20-10) finds itself second in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is thriving with his new team. The 32-year-old wing averages 26.7 points per game while shooting 49.8% from the field.

When speaking with former NBA veteran Quentin Richardson on the "Knuckleheads" podcast, DeRozan talked about how special the idea of joining the Bulls was, especially when it came to being able to win in Chicago.

"It took me back to that whole underdog mentality that I've had my whole career to where it's like – imagine going there and winning in Chicago?" DeRozan said. "Oh, my god!"

DeMar DeRozan thriving with the Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls teammates DeMar DeRozan, left, and Zach LaVine

It's been a dream season for the Chicago Bulls when it comes to their offseason additions. The pieces came together as they have become contenders in the Eastern Conference. One of the main reasons for the resurgence has been DeRozan.

After three seasons with the San Antonio Spurs, DeRozan has taken another step forward in his first season with the Bulls.

Throughout the segment with Quentin Richardson, DeRozan talked about the idea of bringing back his "underdog mentality" when it came to joining the Chicago Bulls. With a passionate fan base that has endured four consecutive losing seasons, DeRozan talked about how special it would be to bring a winner back to Chicago.

The Bulls have won three games in a row and look to continue to build off that momentum moving forward.

DeRozan and the Bulls look like contenders in the Eastern Conference. After dealing with injuries and players in the league's health and safety protocols, the Bulls have rebounded and continued to charge up the standings in the East.

Chicago has won seven of its last nine games and has a pair of big upcoming games, including home and away matchups against the Atlanta Hawks.

Since returning to the lineup, DeRozan has hit the ground running. In his last three games, DeRozan averaged 29.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 50.0% from the field.

