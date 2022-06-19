"Imagine if Kerr walks with Steph, Klay, and Draymond in the same offseason", "Governor of California" - Fans react tp Kenny Atkinson turning down Hornets job to stay with Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are back to winning ways after lifting their seventh NBA title. The 2022 NBA champions finished their unprecedented playoff run with a Game 6 victory over the Boston Celtics in the finals on Thursday.

Stephen Curry was crowned the finals MVP. The trio of Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green won their fourth title as teammates. Steve Kerr won his fourth NBA championship as Warriors head coach.

The victory is expected to mark the end of Kenny Atkinson's tenure as assistant coach with the Golden State Warriors. He joins Mike Brown out the exit door, who will be joining the Sacramento Kings as their head coach in the 2022-23 season.

However, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Atkinson will remain an assistant coach with the Warriors:

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources: Kenny Atkinson has decided he won't become the Charlotte Hornets' head coach and will remain with Golden State as top assistant. After being offered job during the NBA Finals, further conversations led Atkinson to believe it would be best to remain with Warriors.

Kenny Atkinson was offered the position of head coach for the Hornets amidst the finals, and was one of two contenders, the other being former Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni.

R/NBA sent some reactions to the news:

The 2022 Championship is a testament to the Golden State Warriors' player development

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

The player development prowess of the Golden State Warriors might be second to none in the NBA today. Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney and Jordan Poole have developed well and have emerged as reliable rotation players. That is the outcome of a dedicated coaching staff, front-office and ownership.

Andrew Wiggins was touted as a bust by many around the league. That was until he came to the Warriors and became the second-best player on the floor in the NBA finals, averaging 18.3 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

Kevon Looney went from playing just 5 games in his rookie season to playing every single game in the 2021-22 NBA season. Looney played in all 82 games and started in 80. He hadn't started as many games in his first six seasons combined (70).

Looney's defensive presence along with his rebounding was a major part of the Golden State Warriors' 2022 playoff run. Most notable was his 22-rebound game against the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals.

Coming off his hot-streak in the months of March and April, Jordan Poole started four games in the first round of the playoffs, in which he averaged 24.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. Poole's contributions often came in spurts and in crucial moments, like his half-court heave in Game 5 of the finals.

