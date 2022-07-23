“Imagine if LeBron would’ve said ‘I wanna get traded’… how fast the deal would have gotten done” - Eddie House says the Nets have no choice but to bring Kevin Durant back after not finding a good deal

After almost four weeks of looking for a decent trade partner for Kevin Durant, the Brooklyn Nets might have to prolong his stay with the team. Since his trade request on the first day of free agency, there's been no resolution.

For the past few weeks, the Nets have been in the spotlight for almost the entire offseason. With Durant making his request, the Nets seem to have given up on the superstar. After all, they built this team in the hopes that Durant would lead them on a championship run. However, that hasn't been the case. Instead, Durant's tenure with Brooklyn was full of drama on and off the court.

On "The Odd Couple with Chris Broussard & Rob Parker," former NBA champion Eddie House compared Kevin Durant to a 18-time All-Star:

"Imagine if LeBron (James) would’ve said ‘I wanna get traded,’" House said, "how fast the deal would have gotten done. 'We're gonna run it back and just make it happen.' I think that's where they are at right now. ... I think that a lot of people thought – even KD thought – that once he threw that out there, it was gonna happen overnight."

A ton of people thought that if Durant requested a trade, he would've gotten what he wanted instantly. However, due to contract situations, some teams are unable to make certain moves. Additionally, other front office executives are hesitant to gamble on getting the 12-time All-Star after seeing the Nets' situation the past few seasons.

Seeing Kevin Durant in a Nets uniform for another year is likely to happen

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant

The Kevin Durant saga with the Nets continues to get underwhelming as time goes by. Only the Miami Heat have been reported as being in constant communication with Brooklyn. However, that hasn't progressed to a trade.

According to The Athletic's Sam Amick, Durant made it known that he prefers to go to Miami only if he can play alongside Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry. Of course, it's impossible for that to happen as the Nets wouldn't get a good return package for Durant.

Sportskeeda Basketball @Basketball_SK UPDATE: Miami Heat front office are prioritizing Kevin Durant trade over Donovan Mitchell.



“How can you not want a guy like Kevin Durant? He’s a once-in-a-generation type player and great player in the game and one of the best of all time.” - Max Strus on KD. UPDATE: Miami Heat front office are prioritizing Kevin Durant trade over Donovan Mitchell.“How can you not want a guy like Kevin Durant? He’s a once-in-a-generation type player and great player in the game and one of the best of all time.” - Max Strus on KD. 🚨 UPDATE: Miami Heat front office are prioritizing Kevin Durant trade over Donovan Mitchell. “How can you not want a guy like Kevin Durant? He’s a once-in-a-generation type player and great player in the game and one of the best of all time.” - Max Strus on KD. https://t.co/Y3UmWqKaWw

So far, nothing has progressed, and it seems as if the former MVP's only clear option for next season is to suit up for Brooklyn. It might get awkward for the entire organization, including the fans. Additionally, the Nets are reported to be entertaining the LA Lakers' interest in All-Star guard Kyrie Irving.

Ultimately, this hasn't gone the way Durant thought it would go. While many fans saw the trade request coming from a mile away, no one thought it would stretch out for this long.

