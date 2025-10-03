  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Nikola Jokic
  • "Imagine if Luka Doncic did this" - NBA fans erupt as Nikola Jokic stages Nuggets practice with referees ahead of preseason game vs Timberwolves

"Imagine if Luka Doncic did this" - NBA fans erupt as Nikola Jokic stages Nuggets practice with referees ahead of preseason game vs Timberwolves

By Reign Amurao
Modified Oct 03, 2025 00:10 GMT
NBA: Denver Nuggets-Media Day - Source: Imagn
Fans react to Nikola Jokic's interaction with the referees (Image Source: IMAGN)

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are preparing to get ready for their preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. It will be their first exhibition game of the year, in San Diego at the Pechanga Arena. On Thursday, Jokic was recorded having a chat with a few referees after the team practice.

Ad

A post on X (formerly Twitter) showed how Jokic spent some time talking to a few officials. To officiate the squad's scrimmage, the team brought in referees. The Serbian star took advantage of their presence and spent at least 10 minutes talking to them.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

After seeing Jokic's interaction with the officials, fans revealed their thoughts. Here are some of what the fans said about the three-time MVP's time with the referees. Some of them compared him to other stars in the NBA.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Imagine if Luka did this," a fan said.
Ad
"Imagine if this was Shai. Internet would break," another fan commented.
"If it were Joel Embiid, the title of this video would have read 'PuTtin in dat WoRk'," one fan said.

Other fans said that Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets have started to work with referees this season.

"They’re all practicing the foul calls that Joker will get this upcoming season smh," someone commented.
Ad
Ad
"This seems kinda bizarre. Looks like working the refs before the season starts," a comment read.
"Mf already complaining to the refs💀," one fan joked.

Nikola Jokic plans to be with the Nuggets forever

Player contracts are mostly a touchy subject, especially when someone is due for a contract extension. However, it's different for Nikola Jokic. This past offseason, he was eligible to sign a four-year, $212 million contract extension with the Nuggets, which he declined. That's because he'll be qualified to sign a four-year, $293 million contract next summer.

Ad

The seven-time All-Star is currently in the third year of his five-year, $276 million contract. Jokic has a lot of time to think about his future in Denver. However, it appears that he doesn't need much time because he has already decided to work for the company that picked him for the rest of his career.

“I mean, I don’t think about it,” Jokic said about his upcoming contract extension. “I think those contract extensions come as a reward, as something that is natural to the sport. Especially in today’s NBA how you see how the salary cap is growing and everything. My plan is to be a Nugget forever.”
Ad

Nikola Jokic has sealed his legacy with the Nuggets. He's been an All-Star seven times and has been named part of the All-NBA team for the same amount. Jokic has also won the MVP, Finals MVP and championship as part of the Denver franchise.

He could go down as the greatest Nuggets player of all time, and he's giving back to the team with his loyalty.

About the author
Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao

Twitter icon

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

Know More

Nuggets Fan? Check out the latest Denver Nuggets depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Reign Amurao
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications