“Imagine Michael Jackson and Prince doing a collab… Motherf**kers collab” - 3x All-Star says the world needs to see LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant team up, says "f***k what the old-a*** media thinks"

Trade rumors of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving possibly joining the LA Lakers have begun to gain momentum. Lakers coach Darvin Ham could have his hands full with a host of talents to manage and egos to cultivate into results on the court.

While there is no concrete evidence to suggest it's happening, the trade – if it occurs – would go down as one of the best possible trades in league history. With one or both players making their way to the Lakers, the franchise could automatically become a favorite to win the 2023 championship.

Former Lakers guard Gilbert Arenas has reacted to the possibility of the Nets duo joining the Lakers. He has urged the players to pay no attention to the media, stating that the world wants to see it happen.

fubo Sports @fuboSports



NBA Free Agency Heat Check with Gilbert Arenas explains why the world NEEDS Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and LeBron James to play TOGETHERNBA Free Agency Heat Check with @KingJosiah54 here: youtu.be/BzlqNAYkZDs Gilbert Arenas explains why the world NEEDS Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and LeBron James to play TOGETHER😂😂😂NBA Free Agency Heat Check with @KingJosiah54 here: youtu.be/BzlqNAYkZDs https://t.co/n0j2eE9JUk

He referenced two of the greatest musicians in American history to drive home his argument. He said the world missed out on a collaboration between the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, and the great singer-songwriter Prince. He said he didn't want basketball to miss a similar opportunity, as he likened James to Jackson and Durant to Prince.

"Who cares what the media thinks, alright? Who cares what they're trying to say?" Arenas said. "Them old-ass reporting people, that's sitting in them boots trying to dictate the game. This is not about them. Imagine Michael Jackson and Prince doing a collab.

"That's what the world miss: them put them two as the biggest rivals, but because they wanted to be the best, they never collabed for a song. So, imagine what kind of music we just missed out. Two geniuses that the world did not get a collab from. I'm not going to let that happen for us. Gaddamnit! You two motherfuckers collab."

Gilbert Arenas pushes for the trade of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to LA Lakers, says front-row seat could cost $100K and people will pay

The entire basketball community seems to be craving an LA Lakers trade that sees Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in purple-and-gold jerseys. While it might seem far-fetched, there is the possibility of the Lakers creating a package to pull this off, as the Brooklyn Nets will be looking to get the best deal they can.

ESPN @espn



"It has been floated to me. ... That the Lakers would potentially have a package that you could trade for both of them." @WindhorstESPN says the Lakers could make a play for both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant 🤯"It has been floated to me. ... That the Lakers would potentially have a package that you could trade for both of them." .@WindhorstESPN says the Lakers could make a play for both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant 🤯 "It has been floated to me. ... That the Lakers would potentially have a package that you could trade for both of them." https://t.co/vpp7uXc3Ku

To the naysayers, Gilbert Arenas said he does not care about what anybody says. He said that regardless of whatever anyone says, they would purchase a front-row ticket to watch the Lakers play, even if it's pegged at $100,000. He went on to urge all parties involved to do what they have to and not pay attention to anybody.

"I don't care what nobody say. They gonna be watching those games," Arenas said. "Front-row Lakers ticket goan be 100 thousand. They gonna pay it. So, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kyrie, do what you gotta do."

