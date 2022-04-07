"Imagine the tweets I've been getting since choosing the Nets by Knicks fans" - Kevin Durant on why New York Knicks fans will always be harsh on him

Kevin Durant recently voiced his opinion on why the New York Knicks fanbase is extremely harsh when dealing with Brooklyn Nets teammate and guard Kyrie Irving and himself.

The two-time NBA champion spoke to Matt Brooks post-game following the Nets' thrilling 110-98 win over the New York Knicks, and shared his perspective on why he believes the Knicks fanbase will continue to treat him with animosity.

Durant said in his post-game interview:

"Imagine the tweets I've been getting since choosing the Nets by Knicks fans."

The Brooklyn Nets rallied back from a 21-point deficit to beat the New York Knicks 110-98 at the Barclays Center on Wednesday, thanks to an exemplary performance from All-Star Kevin Durant. The 'Slim Reaper' casually tallied up a triple-double, notching 32 points, to go along with his 10 rebounds and 11 assists. All this while shooting at 50% from the field.

This has increased the scorer's tally to 14 triple doubles amassed over his widely accoladed career.

Durant went on to add:

"We know how much Knick fans.. don't like us. Especially with me and Kai [Kyrie Irving] not choosing the Knicks, that adds to it."

In July of 2019, former NBA champions Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant decided to join the Brooklyn Nets, ahead of their hugely rumored and anticipated move to the New York Knicks. This has not sat well at all with the city of New York.

The Brooklyn star has hinted that Kyrie Irving and himself deciding to join forces with their inter-city foes may have been the stem root cause of the heated rivalry.

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto Kevin Durant: "Imagine the tweets I've been getting since I decided to come to the Nets from Knicks fans. They're still pissed off about stuff I say and the little jabs here and there. It's always love in the streets when I see Knicks fans. It's a good rivalry to be a part of." Kevin Durant: "Imagine the tweets I've been getting since I decided to come to the Nets from Knicks fans. They're still pissed off about stuff I say and the little jabs here and there. It's always love in the streets when I see Knicks fans. It's a good rivalry to be a part of." https://t.co/NhmGq8qvMl

The Knicks fans also showcase their dislike for the duo every time they step foot in Madison Square Garden. Durant and Irving, being no stranger to opposing fans throwing shade at them, did not mince their words when addressing the scenario.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving plan on continuing their relationship with the Brooklyn Nets

KD No. 7 and Irving No. 11 in action for the Nets

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have both on a tear as of late, with both of them setting franchise records with the Brooklyn Nets. Irving even scored 60 points against the Orlando Magic in the past month.

The Nets are currently seated in the eighth spot in the Eastern conference, and are scheduled to play the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are curretly 7th in the East. They are set to clash in the play-in tournament with the winner securing a spot in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving during a Nets game

The All-Star caliber duo of Durant and Kyrie Irving need to be healthy and available if the Brooklyn Nets are to sniff any hopes of winning an NBA championship this year.

With the current playoffs stacked with tight-knit standings, heading into the final few games of the regular season will be of paramount importance to the Brooklyn Nets.

