Iman Shumpert reportedly wants his ex-wife Teyana Taylor to serve 20 days in jail

Former NBA star Iman Shumpert and singer Teyana Taylor have been in the headlines quite often since their divorce two years ago. The former couple have been at the center of controversies with each party going after the other for different reasons at different points in time.

On Sunday, Complex reported that Shumpert wants his ex-wife to spend 20 days in jail for contempt of the court orders decreed during their divorce. Complex's Mark Elibert covered the news in an article which reported,

"In documents obtained by Complex, a motion filed by Shumpert and his legal team demands that Taylor be found in contempt for violating the terms of their divorce. Claiming neither party could talk about the case, he's asking the court to fine her $1,000 and throw her in jail for 20 days."

Shumpert alleges in his motion that Taylor has used harsh words to insult him in front of his children, which has been damaging to his reputation. The children's mental health has also been allegedly affected by such behavior.

Elibert's article quotes the motion, "For example, in the presence of the children, [Teyana] has shouted crude and inflammatory racial insults at [Iman]...Such insults and criticism of [Iman] have caused the children to unjustly suffer stress and worry, unfairly placing the children in the self-imposed position of peacemaker between their parents."

According to PEOPLE, Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor separated in Sept. 2023, and two months later, the singer-songwriter filed for a divorce.

Shumpert allegedly added in the motion that Taylor's conduct has caused him financial loss and damaged his reputation on both personal and professional terms. Surprsingly, the former NBA star's accusations come weeks after Taylor accused him of leaking confidential divorce documents to the media.

Iman Shumpert turns speechless on questions about remarriage after splitting with Teyana Taylor

Iman Shumpert was speechless when he was asked about his thoughts on remarriage. During one segment of his Apr. 11 appearance on "Tap in with TT" podcast, the former NBA star was asked a question on getting married again.

The 2016 NBA champion had a faint smile on his face while he pondered to find the right words. He kept his response simple and short.

"That one's tough. I don't know about that."

Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor's divorce is one of the more messier divorce situations involving an NBA player. The former Cavs player married the singer in 2016 and shares two kids with her.

Their relationship attracted a lot of attention as it was a marriage between two big names from the celebrity world. Unfortunately, the couple could not stand the test of time.

