Iman Shumpert’s ex-wife Teyana Taylor gives behind-the-scenes look at her 33rd birthday bash featuring custom made port wine

Iman Shumpert's ex-wife Teyana Taylor recently celebrated her 33rd birthday. She recently took to social media to show off some of the custom made wine bottles she was drinking from.

Teyana Taylor is a singer, songwriter, and actress. Throughout her career she has released multiple albums and appeared in countless movies and television shows. As for her on-screen career, Taylor made her debut in "Stomp the Yard." Since then, she's done countless projects, including a reality show with her ex-husband Iman Shumpert.

Since 2014, Taylor has released three studio albums. Her first was titled "VII," followed by "K.T.S.E" and "The Album." Some of her other notable work in the music field includes choreographing a music video for Beyonce in 2006.

During her birthday celebrations, Taylor posted multiple photos to her Instagram story. Among the posts was a picture of custom wine bottles with her name and face on them. The bottles were made by the company Taylor Port.

When did Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor split up?

Last month, news broke that Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor were filing for divorce. The two tied the knot back in 2016 and have two daughters together aged seven and three.

The parting between Shumper and Taylor was mutual. She cited there was no infidelity on either side, and they remain close friends. The couple are still business partners and plan on co-parenting their two children.

While they didn't get married until 2016, Shumpert and Taylor met back in 2011. Their story began when Shumpert approached Taylor at a party. At the time, his NBA career was just beginning.

Despite only being 33 years old, Shumpert does not find himself on a roster. He bounced around the league for a decade, and was part of a championship team with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Shumpert's most recent appearance in the NBA came during the 2020-21 season, when he played in just two games for the Brooklyn Nets.

Shumpert is not officially retired, but his playing days might be behind him. Since then, he's gone to explore multiple different ventures. The former champion made headlines in 2021 with his skills on the dance floor. He decided to partake in the show "Dancing With The Stars," and ended up winning the whole competition.

Like most former players, Shumpert has also broken into the world of podcasting. He puts out a weekly show with his brother titled "Iman Amongst Men."