Ime Udoka's ex-fiancé Nia Long lands big role as Michael Jackson's mom in upcoming biopic after custody milestone

Following Houston Rockets coach Ime Udoka's controversy of infidelity, Nia Long secured sole physical custody over their 12-year-old son Kez. She will receive $32,000 a month in child support from Udoka. Long is now moving on to better things. She landed a huge role in the Michael Jackson biopic, "Michael," where she plays Katherine Jackson, the patriarch of the Jackson family.

Deadline's Anthony D'Alessandro reported the announcement, with the film set to release on April 18, 2025. Antoine Fuqua will direct the biopic, and Graham King produce it. Alongside Long, Colman Domingo will play the father of the Jackson family, Joe Jackson.

Fuqua admired Long's portrayal of Katherine Jackson:

"Nia has delivered iconic performances throughout her career. I've been a fan for a long time because her characters stay with you. I'm excited to now work alongside her as she pours all of that into Katherine Jackson: a woman who was the glue, the rock, and the heart of the Jackson family during its best and its most turbulent times."

Udoka's ex-fiancé has been a prominent figure in Hollywood. She has starred in films like "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," "Third Watch," "Soul Food," "Love Jones" and "The Best Man."

Nia Long talked about having clarity following her split from ex-fiancé Ime Udoka

Long Spoke with People's Esther Kanghad about gaining clarity after her split with ex-fiancé Ime Udoka, her partner of 13 years:

"It was a wakeup call for me, in the sense of like, 'Okay, you're going to do this on your own and you're going to be fine and you're not going to worry about what anyone thinks and has to say.' The relationship was rocky for a very long time. I don't believe another person can break anyone up."

Both parties will have to adjust to the changes, especially the children. Long has remained headstrong without the presence of the former Boston Celtics coach.

