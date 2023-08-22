Ime Udoka’s ex-wife Nia Long files for full custody of their kid after allegedly missing child support payments

It's been reported that Ime Udoka's ex-fiance, Nia Long, has demanded full custody of their son, following the cheating scandal of the former Boston Celtics head coach. According to the actress, Udoka has not been doing his responsibility as a father.

The breakup between the two has been horrible as the Celtics organization were been involved heavily.

Now, Long has requested primary custody of their 11-year-old child, Kez, after confirming that the newly hired head coach of the Houston Rockets has failed to give child support for their son.

Long demands full custody of her son with Udoka

The actress filed for it last week, whilst also giving Udoka a chance to explain himself. According to sources, Nia Long asked the judge to give Ime "a reasonable opportunity to visit their kid."

The Rockets' head coach is yet to respond as the ruling on the petition has not been handed down yet.

Udoka and Long were together for 12 years before the reports of the head coach's infidelity after his first year with the team were confirmed. The reports were shocking, which ruined Ime's image and resulted in him getting suspended for the entire 2022-23 NBA season.

Now, Udoka's with the Rockets and has moved on from the issue. They've also been separated since then, ending a decade-long relationship that gave them their son.

Nia Long posted her "revenge" following the hiring of Udoka over the summer

Udoka had a shot at his second chance after he was hired by the Rockets this summer after he served his one-season suspension. This was the result of him getting caught cheating with a Celtics staffer, which became one of the biggest news last summer.

As he was hired by the Rockets, Nia Long took her chance to have her revenge. The actress posted a photo on her Instagram account slightly addressing the situation she was involved in.

"The best revenge, is no revenge," the message read. "Move on. Be happy."

With her post, it looked like Nia Long was ready to move on from Udoka and focus on herself and Kez.

Meanwhile, during the introductory press of Udoka, he addressed the issue and knows that he was responsible for it.

"Honestly my part in it was to take ownership and accountability for my part," Udoka said. "They had a choice to make, a decision, and they went that route, and my thing was own up to it, take responsibility, and I served the suspension and had to own it, honestly. So, same thing i'll preach to the guys. I can't sit here and not take accountability myself. So it was their right to go about it however they wanted to and that's the choice they took."

