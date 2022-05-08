“Ime Udoka should take whatever fine is coming because this was a bunch of horses**t” - NBA World reacts to a controversial call as the Milwaukee Bucks win a close Game 3, Giannis praised for his performance

Game 3 of the Boston Celtics-Milwaukee Bucks Eastern Conference semifinals came to a controversial end, producing a flurry of mixed feelings from NBA fans on social media.

The Celtics attempted an inspiring comeback late in the fourth quarter. They, however, will undoubtedly feel hard done by considering a late wrong call. The Boston camp believed Marcus Smart was fouled on a shot attempt from beyond the arc, but the officials called it a rip-through. With Boston using their challenge on a previous play, they could not contest the call.

Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo had an incredible outing, recording 42 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists to help the Bucks to a 103-101 win. The Bucks now hold a 2-1 series lead as they prepare for Game 4.

Given how intense the game was, fans have taken to social media to give their take on the outcome of the game. NBA reporter Keith Smith believes Udoka should take whatever fine he might get because of his comments after the game.

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Ime Udoka should take whatever fine is coming because this was a bunch of a horseshit. Ime Udoka should take whatever fine is coming because this was a bunch of a horseshit.

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix What a game. Fantastic series. The last two minute report tomorrow will be revealing. Was Smart in the act of shooting? What a game. Fantastic series. The last two minute report tomorrow will be revealing. Was Smart in the act of shooting?

Tomer Azarly @TomerAzarly ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp NBA officials ruled this a 'sweeping' move and not a shooting motion by Marcus Smart.



Should this have been 3 free throws for Smart? 🤔



NBA officials ruled this a 'sweeping' move and not a shooting motion by Marcus Smart.Should this have been 3 free throws for Smart? 🤔https://t.co/4yJwwpkzvU Should've been a shooting foul. I think Smart just flops/tries to sell calls so much, it's hard for officials to judge that in real-time. twitter.com/ClutchPointsAp… Should've been a shooting foul. I think Smart just flops/tries to sell calls so much, it's hard for officials to judge that in real-time. twitter.com/ClutchPointsAp…

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons That was like 1 of the 2006 Finals ref disasters. No consistency, no feel, all over the place on charges/no-charges and then they completely botched the Jrue push off and Smart’s 3 FT that somehow turned into 2. Just brutal. I hope the NBA is horrified. PS: Great game by Giannis. That was like 1 of the 2006 Finals ref disasters. No consistency, no feel, all over the place on charges/no-charges and then they completely botched the Jrue push off and Smart’s 3 FT that somehow turned into 2. Just brutal. I hope the NBA is horrified. PS: Great game by Giannis.

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA I've watched every single game of Marcus Smart's career. Most of them I've watched twice.



He was 100% shooting on that last play. If he wasn't, I'd love to know what exactly he was doing. Because there wasn't time for a rip-through move. I've watched every single game of Marcus Smart's career. Most of them I've watched twice.He was 100% shooting on that last play. If he wasn't, I'd love to know what exactly he was doing. Because there wasn't time for a rip-through move.

Nicolas Batum @nicolas88batum That’s not a shooting foul? That’s not a shooting foul?

Evan Fournier @EvanFourmizz That was definitely a 3p foul on Marcus lol. How can you even debate that That was definitely a 3p foul on Marcus lol. How can you even debate that

While the officiating has been questioned by many, fans also commended the competitiveness of the game while others heaped praise on Giannis for leading the Bucks to another victory without Khris Middleton.

shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe ? IF* 42-12-8 and doesn’t convince you against that defensive tm. Nothing will. What a gm. #NBAPlayoffs #BucksVSCeltics How long are ppl going to keep denying Giannis is the best player in the? IF* 42-12-8 and doesn’t convince you against that defensive tm. Nothing will. What a gm. How long are ppl going to keep denying Giannis is the best player in the 🌎? IF* 42-12-8 and doesn’t convince you against that defensive tm. Nothing will. What a gm. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #NBAPlayoffs #BucksVSCeltics

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA Game 4 of Celtics-Bucks is going to be a borderline unwatchable flop fest. Game 4 of Celtics-Bucks is going to be a borderline unwatchable flop fest.

Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins 42-12-8 and the W for the Best Player in the world!!! Btw his name is GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO!!! Carry the hell on… 42-12-8 and the W for the Best Player in the world!!! Btw his name is GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO!!! Carry the hell on…

Jay King @ByJayKing That was an incredible free throw miss by Marcus Smart. That was an incredible free throw miss by Marcus Smart.

Dan Greenberg @StoolGreenie Jaylen's missed FT at 10:06 and Smart's missed FT at 3:44 are going to haunt my entire life Jaylen's missed FT at 10:06 and Smart's missed FT at 3:44 are going to haunt my entire life

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless Obviously, if the Celtics get anything more than 4-19 and 0-6 from three, they win that game. They mostly let Giannis have his with single coverage, which worked. Boston should've won. Obviously, if the Celtics get anything more than 4-19 and 0-6 from three, they win that game. They mostly let Giannis have his with single coverage, which worked. Boston should've won.

Ball Don't Stop @balldontstop This is going to be a long series. Real grind out playoff basketball. This is going to be a long series. Real grind out playoff basketball.

Tyler Conway @jtylerconway BRO BRO BRO BRO THIS SERIES BRO BRO BRO BRO THIS SERIES

The Bucks almost lost the game after leading by as many as 14 points in the second half. However, timely intervention from Giannis and Jrue Holiday gave the Bucks back the lead with less than two minutes to play in the fourth quarter.

Can the Boston Celtics even the series against the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2022 NBA ECF semifinals?

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics drives down court against Jrue Holiday #21 of the Milwaukee Bucks

Both teams have put on outstanding displays on both ends of the floor, making this series one of the most difficult to call in the 2022 playoffs. The defensive displays have been the story of this series, and there will undoubtedly be more of that moving forward.

Given how close the games have been, a Game 7 will be the likely decider. The Celtics came close to forcing overtime, but Al Horford's putback did not leave his hand before the final buzzer.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport This Bucks-Celtics ending was WILD 🤯 This Bucks-Celtics ending was WILD 🤯 https://t.co/pOFB8nwScu

There are a lot of positives the Celtics can take out of this game. There is hope of a comeback, especially considering how close this game was, even with their best player (Jayson Tatum) going 4-of-19 from the field and registering only ten points.

The Celtics stayed in today's game because of the efforts of Jaylen Brown and Al Horford even though they were not as lethal as they were in Game 2. Nonetheless, credit to Giannis and Jrue for leading by example. They combined for 67 of the Bucks' 103 points.

Game 4 will tip-off on Monday night at Fiserv Forum, with the Bucks hoping to extend their lead and the Celtics eager to even the tie. Given their displays, attention to detail will be the determinant of the series winner.

Regardless of who advances, both teams have arguably treated fans to one of the best playoff series in a while.

