“Ime Udoka should take whatever fine is coming because this was a bunch of horses**t” - NBA World reacts to a controversial call as the Milwaukee Bucks win a close Game 3, Giannis praised for his performance

Game 3 of the Boston Celtics-Milwaukee Bucks Eastern Conference semifinals came to a controversial end, producing a flurry of mixed feelings from NBA fans on social media.
The Celtics attempted an inspiring comeback late in the fourth quarter. They, however, will undoubtedly feel hard done by considering a late wrong call. The Boston camp believed Marcus Smart was fouled on a shot attempt from beyond the arc, but the officials called it a rip-through. With Boston using their challenge on a previous play, they could not contest the call.
Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo had an incredible outing, recording 42 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists to help the Bucks to a 103-101 win. The Bucks now hold a 2-1 series lead as they prepare for Game 4.
Given how intense the game was, fans have taken to social media to give their take on the outcome of the game. NBA reporter Keith Smith believes Udoka should take whatever fine he might get because of his comments after the game.
While the officiating has been questioned by many, fans also commended the competitiveness of the game while others heaped praise on Giannis for leading the Bucks to another victory without Khris Middleton.
The Bucks almost lost the game after leading by as many as 14 points in the second half. However, timely intervention from Giannis and Jrue Holiday gave the Bucks back the lead with less than two minutes to play in the fourth quarter.
Can the Boston Celtics even the series against the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2022 NBA ECF semifinals?
Both teams have put on outstanding displays on both ends of the floor, making this series one of the most difficult to call in the 2022 playoffs. The defensive displays have been the story of this series, and there will undoubtedly be more of that moving forward.
Given how close the games have been, a Game 7 will be the likely decider. The Celtics came close to forcing overtime, but Al Horford's putback did not leave his hand before the final buzzer.
There are a lot of positives the Celtics can take out of this game. There is hope of a comeback, especially considering how close this game was, even with their best player (Jayson Tatum) going 4-of-19 from the field and registering only ten points.
The Celtics stayed in today's game because of the efforts of Jaylen Brown and Al Horford even though they were not as lethal as they were in Game 2. Nonetheless, credit to Giannis and Jrue for leading by example. They combined for 67 of the Bucks' 103 points.
Game 4 will tip-off on Monday night at Fiserv Forum, with the Bucks hoping to extend their lead and the Celtics eager to even the tie. Given their displays, attention to detail will be the determinant of the series winner.
Regardless of who advances, both teams have arguably treated fans to one of the best playoff series in a while.