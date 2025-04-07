“Imma f**k you up” - 223lbs Jaylen Brown sends brutal warning to bettors potentially attacking him 

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown featured on Sunday's episode of "Million Dollaz Worth of Game." During his conversation with the hosts, Brown revealed that he sees all the trolls on social media who attack him whenever they miss their parlays. Brown is the Celtics’ second option, so it's always hard to tell what he'll put up on any given night.

Ad

As such, sports gamblers who bet on him often lose money. Some even go as far as to say that they'll harm Brown if they ever run into him. The 2024 Finals MVP addressed the same fans and had a brutal warning for them:

“If one of you parlay f***ers runs up on me, I’mma f*** you up. I’m telling you—try it if you want to. That’s all I’mma say.” Brown said.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The podcast hosts gave a hilarious response to Brown’s comment, with Gillie Da King saying:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“That's why he got those gloves on, those are parlay gloves.” Said the host while referring to Jaylen’s black gloves

Expand Tweet

Ad

Brown has once again been key for Boston, recording 22.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.6 assists through 62 appearances this season. Together with Jayson Tatum, he has led the Celtics to the second seed (58-20) in the Eastern Conference and the third-best record in the league.

The defending champs have performed well and will likely take it up a notch when it’s time for the playoffs.

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is trained in Muay Thai

In a video for Men’s Health, Celtics' Jaylen Brown revealed in November that he has been learning Muay Thai for close to a year. Brown picked up the sport as a way to challenge himself and says that it has been great for him:

Ad

“I just started doing Muay Thai for about a year now," says Brown.

"Muay Thai, the flexibility of it, also fighters train harder, also being able to incorporate that into my mind and my body has been great."

Ad

He believes his new practice has helped him open up his hips, which has seen him make improvements to his defense. Brown stands tall at 6-foot-6 and weighs 223 lbs.

That combined with his Muay Thai training should be enough of a warning for the sports gamblers who regularly threaten to assault Jaylen Brown after losing parlays on him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.