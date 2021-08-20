"Imma get the whole Philly to listen to it" - Fans in awe of Damian Lillard's new album 'Different On Levels The Lord Allowed'

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard released his latest album titled, “Different On Levels The Lord Allowed” on Thursday, and fans have been posting positive reactions on social media. Lillard has been busy late into the night retweeting reactions from his fans who were among the first to listen to his newest songs.

Dame D.O.L.L.A., Damian Lillard's rapper name, has gained popularity in the hip-hop world and is one of the most prominent NBA players to delve into the music industry. The album includes features from Lil Wayne, Mozzy, Blxst, Q-Tip, Snoop Dogg, Jeremih, Jadakiss and G-Eazy.

Early fan reactions to Damian Lillard's new album

Yo bro this new album is fire🔥🔥🔥🔥 imma get the whole Philly to listen to it bro🤝 @Dame_Lillard — Dee (@SixersDee) August 20, 2021

More than a few fans have used the word "fire" or simply posted a fire emoji to describe Damian Lillard's album when tweeting about the Blazers superstar.

this is on fire my dawg 🔥 @Dame_Lillard 💥🔥 pic.twitter.com/TeD11AKtss — EL TURRO ❃ (@el_turroecompa) August 20, 2021

Ay No Lie This New @Dame_Lillard Sum Decent! 🔥🔥 https://t.co/BPeCchBQCZ — DJ First Class™ 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) August 20, 2021

@Dame_Lillard really gets better and better at everything he does. Hoops, raps, you name it. The album goes, CONGRATS! #DOLLAonTheyAss pic.twitter.com/iL0JO542t1 — Reed (@ReedPNW) August 20, 2021

The words used to describe some of Lillard's songs, his album or the rapper himself in general were "hit," "masterpiece," and "monster" to express just how much they loved what they were listening to on a Thursday night.

Omg this a Hit, On repeat🔥🔥🔥 @Dame_Lillard



“I pull up to my Hood they treat me like I’m regular, Private Plane, my Rollie plain, I don’t do nothing extra”🗣🗣🗣🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/vwKpjQF1Q3 — 𝔻 𝔻 𝔹☔️ (@DDBv2_) August 20, 2021

Bro @Dame_Lillard this song goes crazy bro!! Snoop dog go crazy! pic.twitter.com/RqBZjueczf — 𝘼𝙢𝙖𝙭🧩 (@Amax2bh) August 20, 2021

Damian Lillard and his music

Damian Lillard #0 warms up before a game.

Damian Lillard is arguably the best emcee to put on basketball shoes in the game today. Though more popular as a basketball player with an agent handling all his contractual obligations, his record label, Front Page Music, handles the music side.

In 2016, Damian Lillard dropped "The Letter O". "Confirmed" followed a year after. He later released "Big D.O.L.L.A.," his critically acclaimed album that cemented his stature as a legit hip-hop star.

In anticipation of his fourth album's Thursday release, Lillard also released a new shoe under Adidas which he tweeted a few days earlier, including a link to the site in order for fans to get their shoe game on.

It’s album launch week for me, so you know I had to drop another one of my #DameDOLLA collabs with ///.



Let me know what y’all think of the @adidasoriginals x Dame D.O.L.L.A. NMD_R1. The D.O.L.L.A. NMDs are available in both adults and kids sizes.



🛒 https://t.co/VcaXOpBbym pic.twitter.com/40KypWpN7n — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) August 16, 2021

One will notice a different colorway and how it may not be a basketball shoe. The shoe also includes Damian Lillard's rap logo, which is prominently featured on the tongue.

Lillard also previously released his single, "The Juice," in early August.

It's been quite a whirlwind of an offseason for the Portland Trail Blazers star. He recently won an Olympic gold medal for basketball with Team USA and is gearing up for the upcoming NBA season.

The release of his new album is just the latest of his endeavors as Lillard shows his fans different facets to his personality.

