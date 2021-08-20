"Imma get the whole Philly to listen to it" - Fans in awe of Damian Lillard's new album 'Different On Levels The Lord Allowed'

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard released his latest album titled, “Different On Levels The Lord Allowed” on Thursday, and fans have been posting positive reactions on social media. Lillard has been busy late into the night retweeting reactions from his fans who were among the first to listen to his newest songs.
Dame D.O.L.L.A., Damian Lillard's rapper name, has gained popularity in the hip-hop world and is one of the most prominent NBA players to delve into the music industry. The album includes features from Lil Wayne, Mozzy, Blxst, Q-Tip, Snoop Dogg, Jeremih, Jadakiss and G-Eazy.
Early fan reactions to Damian Lillard's new album
More than a few fans have used the word "fire" or simply posted a fire emoji to describe Damian Lillard's album when tweeting about the Blazers superstar.
The words used to describe some of Lillard's songs, his album or the rapper himself in general were "hit," "masterpiece," and "monster" to express just how much they loved what they were listening to on a Thursday night.
Damian Lillard and his music
Damian Lillard is arguably the best emcee to put on basketball shoes in the game today. Though more popular as a basketball player with an agent handling all his contractual obligations, his record label, Front Page Music, handles the music side.
In 2016, Damian Lillard dropped "The Letter O". "Confirmed" followed a year after. He later released "Big D.O.L.L.A.," his critically acclaimed album that cemented his stature as a legit hip-hop star.
In anticipation of his fourth album's Thursday release, Lillard also released a new shoe under Adidas which he tweeted a few days earlier, including a link to the site in order for fans to get their shoe game on.
One will notice a different colorway and how it may not be a basketball shoe. The shoe also includes Damian Lillard's rap logo, which is prominently featured on the tongue.
Lillard also previously released his single, "The Juice," in early August.
It's been quite a whirlwind of an offseason for the Portland Trail Blazers star. He recently won an Olympic gold medal for basketball with Team USA and is gearing up for the upcoming NBA season.
The release of his new album is just the latest of his endeavors as Lillard shows his fans different facets to his personality.