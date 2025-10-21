“Imma let Kenyon take all the shots he want” - Robert Horry spills beans on his defensive game plan against Kenyon Martin in Game 4 of 2002 NBA Finals

Robert Horry played a key role for the LA Lakers’ in the 2002 NBA Finals against the New Jersey Nets. Besides providing a spark on offense, the Lakers leaned on the veteran to make life difficult for Nets star Kenyon Martin. To win the championship, Lakers coach Phil Jackson needed Horry to step up defensively.
On Byron Scott’s “Fast Break” podcast, Horry spilled the beans on his defensive plan against the ultra-athletic forward:
“Game 4, when we were about to sweep them [Nets]. Phil’s like, ‘You need to guard Kenyon [Martin].' ‘I ain’t guarding Kenyon!’ My thing was, Imma let Kenyon take all the shots he want because that’s gonna take away from everybody else. Kenyon has this mental, like, ‘Oh, I can do it. Imma carry the team.’ Like, ‘Go ahead, you can get your 40 points.’”
In Game 3, Martin shot 11-for-17 to finish with 26 points, four rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks. Jason Kidd, the team leader, scattered 30 points, 10 assists and five rebounds. Kidd was also efficient, making 13 of 23 shots.
Robert Horry’s ploy seemed to work in Game 4. Kenyon Martin attempted 28 shots, the most in one game in the series. Martin was just as efficient, hitting 15 of his tries. Still, Horry’s strategy helped limit the touches of Kidd (5-for-14), Keith Van Horn (3-for-7) and Kerry Kittles (4-for-10).
In the fourth quarter, Martin took nine of the 20 shots the Nets attempted. He scored 13 points but Kidd, Van Horn and Kittles combined for three points. Lucious Harris picked up the slack with 13 but the Nets lost the game 113-107 and the series 4-0.
Robert Horry helped Lakers to a three-peat
In January 1997, the LA Lakers sent Cedric Ceballos and Rumeal Robinson to the Phoenix Suns for Robert Horry and Joe Kleine. Horry’s stint in Phoenix ended when he threw a towel at former Suns coach Danny Ainge. The Suns’ loss turned out to be a significant gain for the Lakers.
Horry, who already won two titles with the Houston Rockets, brought a championship pedigree to the talented and emerging Lakers.
Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant were the undisputed stars but Robert Horry brought outside shooting, big-game experience and a steadying presence. "Big Shot Bob," one of NBA history’s most clutch players helped the Lakers to a three-peat (2000-2002). During that stretch, the Lakers lost just thrice in the NBA Finals.
