"Imma start reporting s**t": James Harden refutes Ramona Shelburne reports about 'pouting' for All-Star 2023 selection with Adam Silver

James Harden continues to make headlines this offseason. The latest reason behind the disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers star making the headlines was because he debunked NBA insider Ramona Shelburne's reports. Shelburne reported that Harden was 'pouting' over All-Star snub.

As a result, he took too long to respond to Commissioner Adam Silver's offer to be an injury replacement, leading to the former MVP not making the cut.

“Days went by without Harden's answer. He was pouting," said Shelburne. "By the time Harden sent word that he would accept the invitation, Silver had moved on, naming Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam as the replacement for an injured Durant.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Harden stunningly shunned those reports on Instagram, writing:

"Y'all got to chill wit these reports ... Imma start reporting s**t"

James Harden's latest Instagram story in which he refuted Shelburne's report

Harden also left a one-word comment on ESPN's Instagram post about Shelburne's report.

"Lies," wrote Harden.

All-Star snub may have swayed James Harden's decision to leave the Philadelphia 76ers this summer

James Harden may have refuted Ramona Shelburne's report about pouting over the All-Star snub. However, the second half of the report could hold better standing, and Harden probably won't be able to deny it. Shelburne hinted that Harden's relationship with the Sixers fell through the cracks as his sacrifices went unnoticed, leading to his All-Star snub.

"THE FIRST HINT that Harden's "sacrifice" wasn't being appreciated, much less rewarded in the way he hoped, came in late January when he wasn't voted to be an All-Star," wrote Shelburne. "Harden, who had made 10 consecutive All-Star games, was dismayed at the snub, sources said."

The Sixers stood behind Harden. However, the lack of appreciation for his sacrificed role may have caused Harden to deviate from being accepting of playing as a second-fiddle. Not just that, Harden also made the sacrifice by signing for a discount deal in 2022 free agency.

Expand Tweet

He took a $15 million pay cut so the Sixers could sign veteran free agents PJ Tucker and Danuel House Jr. to bolster the team's defensive depth around him and Embiid.

Since his explosive rant against Daryl Morey, several reports have mentioned that Harden wants to return to being a No. 1 option. That's evidently not happening in Philadelphia, with reigning MVP Joel Embiid as their undisputed No.1 option.

This situation may have influenced James Harden's decision to leave the Sixers this summer in free agency.