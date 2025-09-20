"Imma tear the league back down" - Tyler Herro shares post-surgery status with hilarious injury comeback claim

Miami Heat star Tyler Herro underwent surgery on his left foot, according to ESPN's Shams Charania on Friday. The NBA insider reported that Herro had suffered an injury during an offseason workout.

Although he'll likely miss the beginning of the 2025-26 season, Herro is determined to return to action. On his Instagram stories, he posted a selfie, hilariously warning the NBA that he will "tear the league."

After undergoing surgery, he held his middle finger in front of his face.

"imma tear the league back down once I get off this weak a** bed," Herro posted.

Herro posted a hilarious caption on his Instagram stories via @nolimitherro

According to Charania, the projected timetable for Herro's recovery is about eight weeks. He'll likely be out for the Heat's training camp and preseason games.

Last season, Tyler Herro had one of the best campaigns of his career. He earned his first All-Star selection after averaging 23.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists. Herro appeared in 77 games and also averaged the most minutes of his career with 35.4.

The Heat is looking forward to having him back in the lineup once he recovers from his surgery. Until then, the team has no choice but to rely on the rest of the squad.

Fans react to Tyler Herro's hilarious warning after his surgery

While Tyler Herro is one of the most improved players in the league right now, fans are taking him seriously after his hilarious return warning.

Here are some of what the fans said about Herro's post on his Instagram.

"Nobody scared of you bud," a fan said.

💫 @NewMediaSports_ @TheDunkCentral @BradyHawk305 Nobody scared of you bud

"This is when a corporate employee says “I’m gonna kill it with printing fax notes when I come back” after they fix their sleep apnea," another fan commented.

"Bro will just get another injury getting out of that bed 😭" one fan posted.

More fans kept trolling Tyler Herro.

"He didn’t even tear the league up before this injury😭" someone commented.

kev☘️ @explicit_02 @TheDunkCentral @BradyHawk305 He didn’t even tear the league up before this injury😭

"Dudes picking up comedy while he’s recovering 😭 good on him for trying something new," a comment read.

"I wonder how some of these players actually think they’re so much better than they actually are," one fan said in the comments.

The fan's reactions could motivate Herro into having a great 2025-26 season.

