The LA Lakers brought the best out of Luka Doncic's potential in the first couple of months after the trade. However, they got the ugly part on Tuesday night.

With roughly eight minutes left to play and the team up one point vs. the league-leading OKC Thunder, referee J.T. Orr ejected Doncic with his second technical foul of the night.

Luka Doncic scored and got back talking trash - allegedly to a fan - but the official thought otherwise and sent him to the locker room.

That's why Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo didn't hold back on him in Wednesday's edition of 'First Take.'

"This is as a fan; he's impossible to root for," Russo sentenced. "He's constantly moaning at the officials. He's constantly looking for foul calls. What is he doing? He makes a big basket with seven minutes to go and he's yelling at whether J.T. Orr or a fan? Go back to play defense!"

Doncic was issued his first technical foul earlier in the game for complaining a no-call after Jarred Vanderbilt got hit in the previous possession.

Luka Doncic says he was talking to a fan, not the referees

Per Luka Doncic, he was clapping back at a trash-talking fan, not the official. The referees, however, claimed that the Slovenian star was vulgar towards J.T. Orr. When asked why he didn't ask for the fan to be removed, Doncic contended that it wasn't his style:

"I never got a fan ejected," Doncic said after the game. "Never. But if [the fan is] going to talk, I'm going to talk back, like always. That had nothing to do with the ref. So I didn't really understand."

This isn't the first time Luka Doncic has been under heavy fire for this behavior. He is a show-stopper and one of the most talented and mesmerizing players ever seen.

Then again, his constant complaining to the referees has earned him a bad reputation with them, and he won't benefit from the doubt because of that.

Despite missing some time with an injury, Doncic already has 14 technical fouls this season. The Slovenian is now two away from a career-high and a one-game suspension.

Notably, his never-ending streak of 15 technical fouls shows that he can keep his emotions in check. He will need to do so from now until the end of the season.

