"In 35 we trust" - Suns fans in frenzy after winning season series vs Nuggets behind Kevin Durant masterclass

After a tough loss to the San Antonio Spurs, the Phoenix Suns bouced back, thanks to Kevin Durant, against defending champions Denver Nuggets, winning 104-97 at the Ball Arena in Colorado. Suns fans are elated as the team is reaping the harvest from investing on high-profile players.

Leading the charge was Durant, who registered 30 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks. He also did 60% of his field coals and dropped three triples against the Nuggets to win their season series.

KD's stellar play had fans raving as the former league MVP is proving that at 35, he's still one of the best players in the league.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This is why u trade for Kevin F****** Durant. In 35 we trust," said @KDforMVP_ on X.

Expand Tweet

More fans commented on KD's performance and how he makes the game beautiful:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A Nuggets fan admitted that the night belonged to KD, who looked in playoff form.

Expand Tweet

One fan went further after the Suns beat the NBA Western Conference leaders, proclaiming that they are headed to the NBA Finals and will battle the Boston Celtics.

Expand Tweet

Another recalled KD's time with the Golden State Warriors saying that Steph Curry needed him more. One fan noted that Durant scored the same number of points as Curry's jersey number.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Nikola Jokic has high praise for Kevin Durant after Suns-Nuggets matchup

The game between the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns is one for the books, and even Nikola Jokic admired how Kevin Durant performed.

According to the former league MVP, KD did not just deliver on offense, but his defense was also commendable.

"He's a great scorer, great shooter, even on the defensive end he had a couple blocks that disturbed our offense too. ...I think he was getting the shots that he wants, the shots that he can make.

"Maybe we could do something different, maybe not," said Jokic during the post-game press conference.

Expand Tweet

With the win, the Phoenix Suns have the seventh-best record in the tight NBA Western Conference. They have a 0.5-game lead over the Sacramento Kings and trail the Dallas Mavericks by half a game.

The Suns have nine more games in the regular season. Up next are two more road games from Mar. 29 to Apr. 1. The OKC Thunder are next on their schedule before they end their road trip against the New Orleans Pelicans.