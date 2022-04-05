“In a 7-game series with Kyrie and Kevin Durant, they can win a series”- Magic Johnson shows faith in Brooklyn Nets duo to win a series or two, rules them out to win a championship 

Former NBA champion Magic Johnson believes Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving can lead the Brooklyn Nets to a seven-game series win, but a championship run might be beyond their reach.

The Nets are currently 10th in the Eastern Conference and will have to win two consecutive games to qualify for the playoffs if they fail to climb up the standings.

Despite being seeded so low, the Brooklyn Nets remain among the favorites to represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals. However, that seems like an uphill task, considering their struggles on the defensive end of the floor.

Here's what Magic Johnson said about the Nets' chances of doing well in the postseason (via ESPN's First Take):

"Listen, in a short series or a 7-game series with Kyrie and Kevin Durant, they (Brooklyn Nets) can win a series. They just can't win the championship. But they can win definitely a series or two."

"And they gonna give people a lot of problemms, but my problem is still the same thing, it's sill defense, defense and defense."

Johnson's take on Brooklyn's postseason chances might be spot on. In their previous outing, the Nets endured a 122-115 loss against the Atlanta Hawks, despite an impressive 55-point outing by Kevin Durant.

Their defense once again crumbled against Trae Young and company, leading to their fourth loss in seven games.

How far can Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving take the Brooklyn Nets?

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant have helped the Brooklyn Nets remain favorites to win the Eastern Conference in the oddsmakers' books. They are two of the best offensive players in the NBA right now and have been in stellar form this year.

Nets Videos @SNYNets "You want to be a champion? Every second that you step on the floor matters. Being a champion is in the habits and the work ethic, the care that you have for the game."



Durant is averaging 30.1 points per game, while Irving has bagged 27.1 points per game on average this season. They have a solid supporting cast around them, comprising Seth Curry, Patty Mills, and Andre Drummond. However, wins have been hard to come by for Brooklyn because of the lack of a solid defense.

The Nets have Ben Simmons in the wings, but the Australian guard is set to miss the regular season and the play-in tournament. Since he has been out for almost ten months, it may be difficult for him to play at the same level when he returns.

Considering these factors, the Brooklyn Nets will likely struggle to cope with their woeful defense in the playoffs if they are aiming to make a deep push.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving could lead them into the second round. However, a conference finals appearance may be difficult to achieve, especially if Steve Nash and the coaching staff fail to develop a successful defensive strategy.

